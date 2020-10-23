The nineteenth constitutional amendment ratified August 18, 1920 gave women the right to vote and according to the Sayre Evening Times on September 1, 1920 four hundred and forty-eight Sayre women had registered as voters as of noon that day. The assessors were at the polling places until 3 o’clock that afternoon and again that evening from 6 to 9 o’clock. Women who were not registered to vote before the time for closing the registration places would not be permitted to vote at the presidential election on November 2.
Registration was slow the previous day and it was thought that many women would go to the polling places on September 1 in order to register. During the morning hours but few made requests to register and the number of women who wished to vote was apparently only about one-third of what had been expected.
Up to noon on September 1, 95 women had registered in the first ward. Six of them had registered before. Fifty-eight registered the day before and 32 registered September 1, J. Henry Price was receiving the registration in that ward.
In the Second Ward 118 women had registered up to noon. Three registered before and the registration up to noon the day before was 68, R. E. De Groff was receiving registration in that ward.
In the Third Ward, the smallest in point of population in Sayre 34, women had registered up to noon. There were no registrations in the ward before August 31 and up to noon that day only eight women had registered, D. J. Sisson was receiving registrations in that ward.
In the Fourth Ward where it was expected there would be an exceptionally heavy registration by women, the number at noon was 201. Fifty women registered before August 31 and up to noon that day 95 women had registered, A. B. Crayton was receiving registrations in that ward.
Women who were not registered would not be allowed to cast ballots in the election November 2. They were also required to pay taxes by October 2, in order to be able to vote.
There was one last opportunity for women to register from 6 to 9 o’clock September 1. The places of registration were: First Ward—Room in the Wilbur House block, Packer Avenue between office of A. L. Laws and office of Sayre Gas Company. Second Ward—Small building at the eastern end of Stevenson Street. Third Ward—J. E. Wheelock Hose House, 124 South Street, Milltown. Fourth Ward—Howard Elmer Hose House, 509 Maple Street, West Sayre.
Warren G. Harding carried Sayre on November 2 by 554 over James M. Cox for the office of president of the United States and Bradford County had gone for Harding by a vote of practically four to one.
The four wards of Sayre gave Harding on the Republican ticket 1107 votes and Cox on the Democratic ticket received 553.
Women voting for the first time, showed their preference for their own sex, especially in the fourth ward. The name of only one woman appeared on the ballot November 2. Leah Cobb Marion was on the Prohibition ticket as candidate for the United States Senate. Many women who voted for Harding, split their ballots and voted for the woman candidate. Marion received 410 votes in Sayre and 234 of them were cast in the fourth ward.
Mrs. Ellen E. Blood of 205 Hayden Street, went to the first ward polling place election day, and cast her first vote at the age eighty-seven years. She was undoubtedly the oldest of the new voters to cast a ballot in Sayre Borough.
For the first time in the history of Sayre the names of women appeared on election return sheets. They were the names of Elizabeth E. Sternberg and Ethel Louise Codett, who were inspectors of election in the first ward.
Women proved their efficiency in the first ward. J. Henry Price was the judge of elections. He was assisted by Mrs. Ernest Sternberg and Mrs. Harry Codett was inspector of election and Mrs. Howard M. Reynolds and Miss Marie Driggs as clerks. It was 12:30 a.m. the next morning when Price drove the last nail in the election return sheet, that according to the election law must be posted outside the place of election. That was the first return sheet to be posted in Sayre.
Women made an excellent showing in the fourth ward where they cast 282 votes. It was that vote that contributed largely to the 410 received by the Prohibition candidate for the United States Senate.
There were 1915 votes cast in Sayre on November 2, 1920 and there were 3,078 names registered. In the first ward there were 841 registered voters, and 491 votes were cast. In the second ward there were 908 voters registered and 574 votes were cast. In the Third ward there were 356 voters registered and 201 votes were cast. In the fourth ward there were 983 voters registered and there were 675 votes cast.
The ballot cast in the election was 25 by 38 inches in size, the largest of any ever printed in Bradford County. The fact that women voted for the first time taxed the ballot boxes.
Early on election morning Dr. Harry S. Fish Republican county chairman and Dr. G. F. Carling, burgess of Sayre encountered trouble. They found there were no election boards in the first, second and third wards. The election boards refused to serve that day because they felt they would be there all day that day and the next and the $5 offered them for pay was inadequate. The boards were informed by the Fish and Carling that they could offer no excuse and they must act as a patriotic duty, It was not until 8:45 that morning that the first votes were cast in above named wards when the election boards were finally in place.
One thing that was noticeable in Sayre that election day one hundred years ago was that husbands and wives did not go to the polls together. “Why didn’t you bring your wife with you? One prominent citizen was asked as he entered the polling place. “She wouldn’t come with me.” He replied. “she said she knew how she wanted to vote without my telling her.”
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
