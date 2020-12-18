Impressive memorial services were held by Sayre Lodge No. 1148, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks at the New Sayre theater at 3 o’clock Sunday Afternoon December 5, 1920 with fully 1,000 members of the order and their friends present.
The memorial address was delivered by Hon. William Maxwell of Towanda president judge of the courts of Bradford County in which high commendation was given for the work performed by the Elks. Judge Maxwell explained that on the first Sunday of each December the Elks throughout the country hold memorial services and that half a million Elks in 1400 lodges were holding services in memory of their departed brothers. The services held by Sayre Lodge said the speaker, were in honor of twenty-six members of the lodge, six of whom had died during the past year. The order makes no religious requirements, said the judge but it is what its name implies—it is benevolent and protective. Its members are guided in their conduct, according to their obligations by complying with two requirements, the laws as laid down in the Book of Holy Writ and the laws of the land. The speaker enumerated the cardinal principles of the order—fidelity, charity, justice and brotherly love. The fidelity of the members to their duties as citizens and to their fellow men is one of the requirements of Elkdom. Then the judge told of the charitable work of the order, saying that last Christmas the Elks spent $400,000 and this amount did not include the private expenditures of individual members for charity. But charity does not only include the expenditure of money, it includes charitable words and true fellowship for friends and neighbors. The principle of justice required that Elks shall be just to their fellow men. This principle includes integrity and just treatment of all persons. The fourth principle is that of brotherly love. The speaker repeated one of the Elks Mottoes: “The faults of our brothers we write on the sand, their virtues on the tablets of love and memory.” In his remarks on brotherly love the speaker repeated the words of a small boy that the person who loves you “knows all about you and loves you just the same.” When a man lives up to these four cardinal principles, he is certainly a better man, said the judge. He said there is not a man so good or a man so bad but will become a better man and a better citizen by taking the obligation required by the B.P.O. Elks. The order emphasizes a man’s duty to his God, his family, and his fellow man. Man’s greatest duty is to his God and then next to his wife and children. Finally, he owes a great duty to all humanity. Very high commendation was given by the speaker to the order and its members saying, “all good men are not Elks, but all Elks are good men.” The address by Judge Maxwell made a deep impression on the audience. It was a scholarly effort and was delivered in an impressive manner and after the services only favorable comments were heard.
The memorial services opened with a selection by an orchestra and then followed the opening exercises in accordance with the ritual. Immediately after prayer offered by the lodge Chaplain: Miss Sallie Grace of Waverly sang “The Bells of St. Mary” and she was followed by Alfred J. Bovier of Athens who sang “Face to Face” by Herbert Johnson. Then came the roll of deceased members. On the altar in front of the exalted ruler was and Elks’ head and on the antlers were twenty-six lights. As the names of each departed member was called by the secretary a light was extinguished and when there was no response to the last name, the antlers were no longer illuminated. W. E. Schomo of Elmira rendered a trombone solo and the altar service followed during which tribute was paid to the members of the order. Miss Eleanor Mitten of Towanda rendered a vocal solo and then the Ingersoll-Rand Imperial Quartette sang “Lead Kindly Light” arranged by Dudley Buck. The quartette is composed of John McEntire, first tenor; Donald Wade, second tenor; Harold Adams, first bass and Robert Fish, second bass. Miss Catherine Heath recited Longfellow’s “The Legend Beautiful” and this was followed by a vocal solo “The Grenadiers” rendered by Leo Rockwell of Towanda. The address of Judge Maxwell followed and then came a marimba duet by Eugene and Geraldine Ruch. Mrs. James Garrett of Athens sang “Where my Caravan has Rested” by Hermann Lohr and the Elks and their guests sang “My Country Tis of Thee.” The service closed with the benediction and music by the orchestra. The musical and literary program which was exceptionally enjoyable was arranged by Mrs. E. M. Dunham and the memorial service was one of the most impressive ever held by the Sayre lodge of Elks.
John L. Shea, exalted ruler of Sayre Lodge, No. 1148 was largely responsible for the success of the occasion and was assisted by the following officers: Esteemed Leading Knight, F. E. Kennedy, Esteemed Loyal Knight, William Jewell; Esteemed Lecturing Knight, Seward Baldwin; Secretary, J. M. Daly; Treasurer, L. W. Dorsett; Esquire, Joseph Ellers; Tiller, William Reese; Chaplain, Willard Spaulding; Inner Guard, Joseph Pyne; Trustees, George J. Bolton, Charles E. Mills, John Umpleby.
The decedent members of the lodge in whose memory the services were held, and the dates of their deaths follow: Charles E. Wolf, May 14, 1909; Frank C. Huff, August 16, 1910; A.D. Stevens, January 26, 1911; Paul E. Maynard, August 22, 1912; James L. Faulds, May 28, 1923; Eugene J. Connelly, September 7, 1913; H. A. Mann, October 29, 1915; H.S. Weeks, January 27, 1916; G. F. Lockett, August 3, 1916; A.C. Decker, December 5, 1916; H. L. Clendenny, March 3, 1917; John McNamara, June 24, 1917; A.J. Burgess, June 29, 1917; Jos. P. Flynn. September 16, 1917; H. S. Winlack, December 20, 1917; John F. Hannon, July 20, 1918; C. E. Capwell, December 16, 1918; P.P. Miller, December 16, 1918; Julius Sayles, September 4, 1919; John Griffin, October 21, 1919; Otis J. Wells, January 24, 1920; Thomas Cain, February 24, 1920; John T. Curry, March 12, 1920; Jacob Laux, May 31, 1920; Henry Haaze, June 29, 1920; E. S. Hanford, September 30, 1920.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
