New York has a new budget for 2020 as they closed the $6 billion gap and ended up borrowing $11 billion to be able to increase most department budgets. The borrowed money has a good portion of long-term debt. They also tinkered with the Bail Reform law and made a few minor changes that still leave a lot of people scratching their heads.
Prosecutors are given a few more days to hand over information on the defendant to the defense, from 15 days to 20, if the defendant is incarcerated, and 35 days if they are not. They did add a few instances where a judge can use discretion.
If you look at the new budget on the internet, you would think the state was very prosperous, and I’m sure that’s what the politicians want you to think. I can’t wait to see the glowing report from my state senator or assemblyman.
With the coronavirus, New York state and most other states are looking for more bail out money from the federal government, and I’m sure they will all get some.
New York will be asking for the lion’s share of that money. With the way New York handled its 2020 budget – with most departments getting an increase in spending — I would think the budget would need to be revised, but who am I?
Why can’t most departments take a freeze in spending including school funding, if not some cuts? School funding is already the highest per capita student cost in the country.
I can see increaseing help for hospitals and healthcare workers that have labored tirelessly to help contain this pandemic, but everything else, no. Why did the state have to have it’s budget done by April 1, other than to get on television and report all the good things that will be done this year knowing we were in the middle of a pandemic? Why can’t the 150 billion infrastructure funding be cut back some for this year? If it isn’t, the state will be borrowing a lot more next year. Where is the common sense?
New York’s Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has warned the governor each year at budget time that it would be a good idea to set aside some funds for a rainy day, and he warned again this year. After the last couple years of almost full employment, the state continued to ignore his warning and, as I mentioned, was $6 billion short at the start of budget talks.
I would think that in a crisis like this, state workers would have a salary freeze or a pay cut, including union workers. I didn’t like pay freezes or pay cuts, but they happen in the real world, when companies hit hard times. Why can’t a state tighten its belt?
Of course Governor Cuomo says you are not helped by praying, just listen to him and do as he says and we will get through this. Sounds like another person with a rather large ego.
As for me, I’ll continue to pray for all of our leaders, in hopes some common sense will prevail. Thanks to the brave healthcare workers that show up every day and help us all get through another day. Also, thankful for all the essential workers all over the country that risk their own lives to keep us comfortable in our homes.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
