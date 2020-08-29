This is the first summer of my life, at least since age 7, that I haven’t watched even one complete major league baseball game. I’ve tried, I really have. What I have discovered — and I may have mentioned this in an earlier column — is that I apparently watch sports on TV for the crowd and not for the game, whatever the sport may be. These empty stadia and empty arenas are simply mind-numbing. It’s like every event is a meaningless preseason exhibition.
As I sit here at this keyboard, my beloved Detroit Tigers are on Fox Sports1 playing the Chicago Cubs, also beloved but a bit less so.
This sad collection of Tigers are, top to bottom of the roster, minor leaguers who should still be two years away from the Majors. The one exception is future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, and he hasn’t had a decent season in four years.
Half way through the game it’s a rout and won’t get better. These guys are so bad a relief pitcher came on in the fourth and gave up three runs with his first two pitches. You and I could play for this franchise and do better. Also in the 4th inning, the 3rd baseman (“I Don’t Know”) scooped up a routine groundball and slung it like a rising line drive toward the equally unknown 1st baseman (“Who”), who he must have seen as at least twelve feet tall. Miracle of miracles, this rangy first-sacker snared the spheroid and on his descent from mezzanine level, slapped his glove down on the runner’s shoulder just short of the bag. In true Tiger fashion of course, the impact of the slap jarred the ball loose and it rolled into right field where a gaggle of 6-foot tall T-ballers in Tigers uniforms wrestled for it. In comes the above mentioned reliever to put out the fire, but he brought a can of accelerant instead of a can of whoop butt. It’s an abbreviated 60-game season so at least we won’t lose 100 games two years in a row.
WHOA!! Stop the Presses! Another misfit Major League wannabe just plunked a two run homer for these inspired young ballers! 6-3 and only one out, here in the bottom of the seventh! Hope springs eternal in the Tiger fan’s breast. The Tigers’ broadcast team actually had a moment of excited inflection in their stupefyingly dull droning on.
Ahh, well...next two hitters(that’s a euphemism for hapless batters) went meekly out without getting the ball out of the infield. Again--what’s missing is crowd noise, and it removes anything resembling excitement from the proceedings.
I tried the NBA,the NHL, MLS and the European Champions League Cup soccer tournament. Snored so much I made the dog bark.
In any other year, I would be spending more time than is healthy sitting at this same computer, gleaning every iota of statistical information possible from MLB.com, eyes glazing over, a line of spittle drooling from my lower lip. This summer, I can’t even begin to salivate over nightly results.I have yet to take even one look at the Major League standings. Last week, ESPN scrolled a “No Hitter Alert” across the screen. Oh boy! Something to spark interest. I quickly found the game as the pitcher in question took the mound for the 9th inning. First batter, naturally, stroked a base hit. The pitcher promptly proceeded to give up three runs, and was replaced by a reliever. Back to sleep in my recliner. It’s been that kind of summer.
My favorite baseball analyst for years has been former big leaguer Harold Reynolds on the MLB Network. This guy teaches baseball every time he opens his mouth. Every Little Leaguer should seek him out. If every Little League had more Harold Reynolds’s and fewer loud-mouth parents and grandparents, kids would be a lot better off. Sadly, even Harold can’t keep my interest this year. He, too, has little to be excited about. Well...there IS his sizeable paycheck…
There was a time when baseball was life. My childhood was filled with buddies who loved a sandlot game as much as I did, and we spent every waking moment trying to hit one out of the park. “Out of the park” meant onto or over Route 6, which was Main Street in Laceyville back in the day. It also meant someone had to make a mad dash up the bank that constituted the outfield fence and then dodge traffic to find the only ball we had. Today’s millionaire ball players should have to do that. Maybe then they’d realize how lucky they are to make obscene amounts of money playing a kid’s game.
Which brings to mind a question. If there are no customers at the turnstiles, where is that obscene amount of money going to come from? If there’s no one to pay ridiculous amounts of money for a couple tickets and even more for concession stand fare, how long before the cash runs out, and how long will corporate--and player--greed continue to make it nearly impossible for the average fan to take himself and his family out to the old ball game? The Boys Of Summer might just have to cinch up their belts a bit. I probably shouldn’t hold my breath.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.