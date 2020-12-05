Three weeks from today, it will be the day after Christmas. Almost nothing strikes fear in my heart as readily as that fact. Here’s why: two weeks and five days from today I know for sure that I’ll be racing, wild-eyed and in a full blown panic, trying to find the one thing that absolutely must be under the tree---whatever that one thing is this year. As of this writing I haven’t a clue. Oh, I’ve heard a few thinly disguised requests ( “oh, this is pretty...but I don’t want it.”) Sadly, I haven’t got a clue what store we were in, let alone which department.
What I HAVE heard is this: “I want a toilet.” We already have two of them. I’m not buying a toilet for Christmas. If you buy a toilet, you’ve also bought yourself a project. I’ve never damaged a commode so badly that it needed replacement, and I have no interest in learning how to replace a perfectly functional potty. Here’s a passing thought: why don’t they sell brown toilets? No one would ever know if it’s dirty...what a time saver!
Getting back to the shopping madness that I know stands between me and Christmas Eve...I may be among the last of a dying breed. I have to shop in person. All this shopping online stuff is pretty well beyond me. We were recently in one of a very few stores still thriving in a local mall, attempting to pay electronically for a stash of gifts and being utterly flummoxed by the little “swipe or insert card” machine. An exceptionally cheerful young lady was trying to help us from her side of the counter. I volunteered the information that the last time I was technologically adept was when cassette tapes were new, an admission that cost my ego dearly.
This insufferably cutesy little twit laughed hysterically at my ancient reference, saying something like “I’ve heard of those,” between snorting gales of laughter. I would have willingly turned her perfect white teeth and radiant smile into mush had I not been restrained by cooler heads. I can’t wait to see how many times she charged me for each of those items when next month’s credit card bill shows up.
Experiences like this are behind the exodus from shopping centers currently manifesting itself in the trend toward shopping from home...a trend I can only imagine taking part in.
In two weeks and five days I’ll be a babbling fool, scooping boxes of other peoples’ rejects from otherwise empty shelves because that’s all that will be left. There was a time when I could accomplish this Christmas Eve sprint without even breaking a sweat. I was like a shopper version of a Beltway commuter, weaving and bobbing at warp speed among the equally frenzied traffic, jabbing my arms left or right, claws snatching precisely the right items on the fly as the curses and shaking fists of the competitors I had beaten to the punch faded behind me.
This is a different time. I have already lost...and I haven’t really even begun. I’m the old guy, standing half doubled over, squinting befuddled, glasses lifted above rheumy eyes, trying to read labels for sizes and prices--mostly prices because if it’s the wrong size, it can just be exchanged after Christmas.
The crowds are smaller than they once were, but I move a lot slower than I once did. What I really want to find is a place to sit and watch as this generation’s lunatics tear by on their mission, denuding every shelf and display case. A place where they offer fresh hot coffee to seniors for free.
An interesting dose of reality...I just re-read the opening paragraph of this deathless prose and realized that I began writing as if I were still that earlier version of myself…”...racing, wild-eyed and in a full blown panic…”
HA! The real me is the guy described in the two paragraphs above this one.
I remember a time when the daily newspaper had a countdown of the shopping days left until Christmas on the front page. It never included Sundays, because stores weren’t open on that day. The advent of the mall changed all that, and now, they too are suffering like the small privately owned main street shops they put out of business.
Two weeks and five days from today, a large percentage of holiday shoppers will be home wrapping presents and laying them under the tree, where puppies--and cats of all ages--lie in wait to chew or tear them open.
But not I. No, I and an elite handful of serious hardcore last minute men like me, will be out there, causing acid buildup in the stomachs of bone-weary retail workers who just want to get home. I apologize in advance to those of you who are doomed to be still on the clock because guys like me just can’t do this whole season the right way. I’ll try harder next year, I promise.
As those last few shopping minutes are winding down, I expect there will be a better than average chance that I’ll be blazing a path to the bathroom department of a home goods store, praying that there’s still one perfect toilet (not brown) hoping to be taken to its forever home.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
