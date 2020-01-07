Editor,

Anyone who was not present in the Waverly High School auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. missed a truly spectacular event.

The Valley Chorus presented their winter concert — “Stars I Shall Find.” The chorus members and the 2019 Winter Program Musicians treated the audience to an afternoon of wonderful musical entertainment — from the opening number “Fanfare for Christmas Day” to the rousing “Hallelujah” (From the Messiah) to close the concert with everyone rising to their feet.

The Valley is very fortunate to have this dedicated, extremely talented musical group.

My heartfelt appreciation to all who work so diligently to bring us such wonderful entertainment.

Barbara Breemen

Athens

