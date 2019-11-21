Last Wednesday morning I received a call from Ken Bracken’s neighbor informing me that Ken had died the night before. I was shocked by the news and set to the task of letting my fellow trustees of the Sayre Historical Society know the news of Ken’s passing since that was the request of the caller. We were all in disbelief. We had had our monthly board meeting the night before and we all wondered to ourselves where Ken was as he rarely missed a meeting and always alerted someone if he was unable to attend.
For the past twenty-five years Ken Bracken has served as a trustee of the Sayre Historical Society. What I can say about Ken is that he was interested, dedicated, committed, organized, driven and one of the best grant writers that ever lived. When it came to a project for the museum you would learn quickly that no or we can’t do this were words that were not in Kens vocabulary. He would ponder and think about the issue or project and somehow, he would always come up with a way to find funding or get the project done. Ken acted as the project manager for the society on all our projects over the years and in doing this he developed relationships with our contractors, suppliers, designers and could converse with them when issues arose and quickly get a resolve. Before we got into the museum building business Ken was instrumental in getting our website set up and brought us into the world of technology. Ken through his many years of employment with IBM qualified for grants from the company and because of this benefit Ken kept us in the best computers and printers that the grants would allow.
Ken Bracken was elected to the board of trustees of the Sayre Historical Society in 1994. In April of that year he was elected president of the society. He served again as president in 2010. In the early years of the society we were like vagabonds moving from place to place to hold meetings. We started out in the old train museum located in the present museum. We lost our home there when the building was sold and from there, we moved to the building behind Cheney’s Corner Cupboard. We stored our collections in basements of Desmond street buildings and our homes. We met for many years in Dining Room #2 of the Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria. Then in 2000 Sayre Borough purchased the old Lehigh Valley passenger station building offering our society the second floor for a museum. Eventually the borough decided not to use any part of the building and gave the building to the Sayre Historical Society for one dollar a year for 99 years. Ken at this point went full speed ahead securing funding for the HVAC, the elevator, the lighting in the building, painting, the handicapped accessible restroom to name a few of the early grants. He worked with us closely in securing Riverhill of Oneonta NY to do our exhibit design and build and again Ken was the point person and was with Linda Norris and her staff every step of the way. The list goes on and on. One of his proudest achievements was the restoration of the Lehigh Valley signature paining of the “Black Diamond” at Broken Oar on the track between Milan and Ulster. Anna Frances Paine and her brother found the large paining behind a paneled wall in their basement in Waverly. Their father had been an accountant for the Lehigh and must have been given the painting during one of the moves of the company. Ken secured a grant from the Allen Pierce foundation for $10,000 and found an art conservator in New England to do the restoration work needed. Ken even helped build a crate to ship the painting to the expert. The work done was amazing and the paining now greets visitors to the museum when they first arrive. Not only do we have the paining, but Ken developed an interpretive slide show that tells the whole story of the restoration which is on display beside the painting.
When the museum exhibit displays were completed Ken was not done. He still had a bucket list of projects to complete in the museum such as making the attic accessible, refinishing the main stairwell, completing the upstairs hall and the community room and rotating exhibit room, He worked with the Sayre Rotary to refinish the wood work in the administrative offices on the second floor. Most recently he worked to place the interpretive panels that tell the story of Sayre around the exterior of the museum. He got to see the long-awaited replacement exterior doors placed thus making the exterior of the building look as it did in 1881.
Ken also acted as off hours tour guide for groups and was always willing to open the museum for travelers who wanted to get a look at our very well-done exhibitions. He handled all the phone messages and got the requests left on the society answering machine to the right person to respond.
Ken Bracken’s signature is on almost every inch and every project in the Sayre Museum. We have lost a wonderful trustee and a great friend. Sayre Historical Society will never be the same without him.
Ken Bracken was born on July 11, 1934 in Sayre, the son of Martin Jr. and Ethel Shaffer Bracken. He lived his entre life on Bradford street in the house his grandparents bought in 1904. He married Jeannette Schultz sixty-three years ago and together they raised three children Kevin, Kathleen and Jennifer. Ken was active in the Methodist Church, volunteered for many years at the Robert Packer Hospital as did his wife Jeannette. He was a member of the Bradford County Historical Society and a past Boy Scout Master. Kens most treasured involvement was the Sayre Historical Society located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current trustee of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.