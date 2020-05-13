No need for Confederate flag
To the people who are displaying the Confederate battle flag in the Valley, are they aware that the Civil War produced over 618,000 American deaths. This number is more than Korea and Vietnam combined. The war was fought to (destroy) the shameful institution of slavery. Shame on you.
Better to donate than destroy
Why are the farmers destroying their crops and dumping their milk in the fields? I realize that stores, restaurants and businesses and schools aren’t purchasing that milk and those vegetables abundantly right now, but why don’t they give those resources to the local food pantries, the local food kitchens, local church outreaches who are trying to help the people who are out of work right now and are struggling to feed their families? They might lose a profit on them, but are they going to lose any more profit than they do if they destroy them?
Need for new establishments for all ages to enjoy
I know we can’t do it now due to the current health crisis going on, but I was wondering if somebody could look into opening up another establishment on the same order as the “Sugar Bowl” that was in the lower end of Broad Street back in the 50s and 60s? That was a great hangout, especially for teenagers and young adults. It really kept a lot of them off the streets and gave them some place to go and enjoy themselves. It was a place that was fun for all ages. Also, if we could get maybe another amusement park such as Fraley’s used to have up in North Waverly. Those two establishments would be something wonderful for all ages, and it would help keep kids and adults off the street and out of trouble and let them enjoy themselves in the Valley.
Everyone, including Trump, should wear masks
Trump should be very proud of himself, especially around older Vets like he was the other day. I sure hope none of them get it. He shouldn’t have been there anyway when they have cases of virus in the White House. They should all be made to wear a mask — same as all of us other people have to.
What about the ‘dirty, filthy’ money?
I was just wondering when they talk about all this sickness and what you can get it from, why don’t they ever talk about the dirty, filthy money that passes around all over. That’s the worst thing.
Trump not far off on disinfectant comment
Mr. T is not my favorite person, but when he came on TV and did that thing about Lysol, I don’t know if there’s older people like me who can remember in the 30s and 40s, Lysol was advertised in the side columns of all the women’s (magazines) for using it for feminine hygiene, so I mean he wasn’t too far off.
Kudos to Barton Supervisor
The Town of Barton Supervisor’s recent letter to the Morning Times Editor on New York State lack of preparation for the COVID-19 pandemic was spot on. I thank him for being a voice for the nursing home residents and their families. Makes me wonder — Mr. Cuomo constantly speaks of his love for his mother — if she were nursing home confined, would he ever have subjected nursing home residents and staff to his ordered acceptance of COVID positive patients into her or any other state nursing home facility?
