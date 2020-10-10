I think I was in second grade when I realized that I was more terrified of spiders than of any other creatures on earth. A gaggle of my seven year old buddies and I were waiting for our school bus, occupying our time tossing around a 2nd-grader-sized football that got dropped more often than caught. We were playing just off the sidewalk on the blacktopped front lot of a recently closed Main Street car service garage. At the west end of that lot was a short cinderblock wall where a seven year old could easily lean over and see what he might fall onto if he wasn’t careful...a collection of scrap sticks, stones and weeds. Where the weeds met the scattered sticks and stones that would surely have broken small bones and impaled a clumsy kid like I was, there spread a huge, hideous spider web...not the artsy, delicately perfected sun-catcher type. No, this was one of those things that would wrap itself around a kid like a rug or a cocoon.
Because I am--and always have been--a curious little feller, I had walked away from the football game to take a gander at that spider web from on high. What kid could resist picking up a pudgy little handful of pebbles and dropping them on that child-trap? Not I. What happened next has left me scarred for more than 65 years.
In the instant that those pebbles tore through that silky arachnid home, an eight-legged monster came flying out from within with a body as big as my head, and legs thick as a running back’s, and stood poised to strike, staring up at me.
With all the timing of a hero-rescue in a high-adventure movie, the school bus showed up just then to save me, and the other kids as well, from death by spider. Unfortunately, Jimmy, the kid with the football, tripped and sprawled full length on top of the ol’ pigskin, knocking the breath out of his lungs well short of the safety of the bus. He lay there like a dead thing, unable to reinflate his scrawny little chest...and the Grim Reaper was crawling over that cinderblock wall in the guise of a Mega-Spider of Death. Several of the gang grabbed Jimmy from the ground and hauled him drunkenly toward the sanctuary of the bus. I nobly raced ahead to clear a seat (willing to cut my own losses, in truth, because I knew what was coming behind us). I might have muttered a small prayer for those I left in my dust, but I won’t swear to that.
We all survived.
Now I am well into my eighth decade of life, and my dread of all things arachnid has never left me. That life, though, has forced me by circumstances out of my control, into the household role of sole spider slayer. I have lived my entire adult life among cowards. Cowards who have left it up to me to secure their safety from the ravages of the multitudes of killer spiders that habitually inhabit every nook and cranny, inside and out, of our abode, wherever that has been.
For nearly ten years in Maryland, I lived in a townhouse with no basement...but it did have a crawl space. I never once crawled into it, because the things that crawled out of it were the stuff of nightmares. Wolf spiders as big as my hands with pelts like their canine namesakes. Some of them had muzzles with fangs, I swear it. Full moon nights were hell. A thousand wolf spiders baying at the moon is a sound no one should have to endure.
Here at El Rancho Davis every spring is a full-on war between the newest generations of eight legged evil, and the Great and Wondrous Slipperman, slayer of spiders. Other men have beloved old slippers that have a place of honor beside the bed, where they have sat daily for years, waiting for their lord and master to slip into them each evening. As Slipperman, I have a new pair each year because in twelve months’ time, mine will see semi-annual warfare in Spring and Autumn that brings them to ruin.
Recent overnight chill has driven the hordes of window spiders and porch spiders running for warmth in the cozy confines of whatever room is closest to their summer home. I, as Slipperman, have taken to wearing only one slipper as I sit patiently on highest alert for the random venom-drooling Mega-Spider of Death to cross my field of vision. The other slipper--Mighty Right or Mighty Left, it matters not — is clutched tightly like a cop’s night stick waiting to spring into action.
I find it offensive that the worst of them invariably hide out in the main bathroom, where the odds are they’ll catch me in one vulnerable situation or another. Last week alone three evening visits were shockingly interrupted by the sudden appearance of slavering, snarling monstrosities bent on inflicting personal injury to yours truly. Naked as a newborn baby, one hand sweeping the shower curtain aside and one foot in mid air stepping into the shower is no way to come face to face with the Bringer of Death.
Super Hero moves are accomplished at nearly the speed of light, or they were when I was much younger. Now it’s like super slo-mo, but spiders are apparently transfixed by the beauty of the choreography involved, so I managed to dispatch all three to arachnid valhalla. It promises to be a long couple of months. And spring awaits.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.