Donald Trump’s impact on GOP
Donald Trump turned Republicans upside down like a snow globe. Suddenly, the party that loved to cheer for family, morals and religion was in the grips of a thrice-married, grabby, foul-mouthed narcissist. The party that prided itself on supporting those in uniform and the FBI and CIA, suddenly had to go along with Trump’s crooked ways and deep-state vilification of the FBI and intelligence community. As late as Dec. 27, Trump called officials at the Justice Department and according to their notes, told them “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.” This story is chilling because it shows that Trump was not merely thrashing about on his throne, his plan to reverse the election was more orchestrated and sinister than we knew.
Biden and diseases
How many diseases has Biden let come into this country?
Amusing
Isn’t it amusing that when everyone was in lockdown, the teachers didn’t want to go back to school because everyone was not vaccinated. Now the New York State Teacher’s Union doesn’t want a mandate to have everyone vaccinated. They’re very hypocritical.
Cuban refugees
At one time, all new settlers coming to America were trying to escape persecution somewhere. The Cuban refugees are risking life and limb to try to escape sharks to try to get to liberty and freedom. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants are pouring across our southern border without even getting their butts wet. Why would the Biden administration threaten to send the Cuban refugees back to Cuba? Is this Vice President Harris’s big plan to solve the border crisis?
Olympic coverage complaint
I was trying to watch the Olympic reports but if you like commercials you’ll love it. If you like sports, they’re horrible.
McLinko’s memory questioned
Doug McLinko seems to forget that he’s an elected official of Bradford County. He needs to be working for the county betterment. Instead, he is using his position to promote the Republican Party and the contention of voter fraud.
Ready for their closeups?
I think it’s time we started recording the classrooms in the schools to see what the kids are learning in all subjects. Since Zoom lets us see what’s going on all over, we can do it in the classrooms.
McLinko needs to go
1. I read in Saturday’s paper that McLinko filed to eliminate mail-in voting. He apparently doesn’t represent all residents of Bradford County, only the ones who think like him. McLinko needs to go. We don’t need him.
2. Isn’t it time Bradford County citizens recognized the embarrassment that Commissioner McLinko is to our community? First, he enthusiastically supports our disgraced district attorney, knowing full-well that he was under investigation. Next, he travels to Washington to help incite armed insurgents to assault our police officers and try to overthrow our democracy. And he now has initiated a frivolous lawsuit to try to keep many of us from voting. The man couldn’t care less about democracy in America and he needs to go.
A reminder
I would like to remind all Republicans who are working on this infrastructure bill. Remember back to ObamaCare? Nancy Pelosi you have to sign it before you get to read it. I don’t think Republicans should be trusting Democrats no way, no shape, no how.
Employment suggestions
If we want to improve the employment situation and get the help wanted signs out os small business windows, we need to do two things. First, all small businesses need to close every Sunday in honor of the Lord’s day. Second, we need to bring back paper applications for those of us who are not computer or high tech savvy. Those two things, I believe, would improve the employment situation greatly and put people back to work again.
Make America Great Again — get the COVID-19 vaccine
Well, let’s see, the COVID-19 vaccine was developed on Trump’s watch at his urging under “Operation Warp Speed.” The vaccine was developed quickly and is widely available, has proven to be effective and safe. It has been reported, and not denied, that Trump, his family and the talking heads have all gotten a shot. It is also widely known that Trump’s supporters would risk harm for him – e.g. January 6th. Given that Donald has provided a means to avoid a severe illness, and possibly death, why would you play Russian Roulette with your health over a vaccine that was developed by your hero and provided at no cost to you? Would you also decline the vaccine for polio or small pox? I think not. “Make America Great Again,” get the damn shot.
Why?
I would like to know why Republicans don’t want to have a hearing on January 6?
Please get vaccinated
If people get nervous about the return of COVID they will stop eating out; stop shopping at local stores; and not return to festivals and the movies. Republicans, aren’t you the party of economic growth? By not getting vaccinated you could shut down the economy again. Please get vaccinated.
Checks behind bars
Are you aware that people in jail got stimulus checks?
Living conditions
I’m concerned because some slum landlords seem to live in very nice top of the hill places, and I’m thinking it appears that they don’t think the people that are their tenants are worthy of a more decent residence.
Not going back to masks
1. If these so-called experts think that I went through two shots of a vaccine and I’m now going to put a mask back on because some people won’t get vaccinated, that is ridiculous and no way. We need to start recovering from this and the best way is to not wear masks. A lot of good it did us to do that.
2. Two or three weeks ago, Biden was out complaining that people weren’t getting vaccinated and he hadn’t made his quota. Then all of the sudden they are talking about making masks mandatory again, well I’ve been fully vaccinated and I am not wearing a mask.
Biden and China
I don’t know who’s worse at spreading COVID and causing death than Joe Biden and China.
Where is all the money?
And you wonder why citizens are disillusioned with government and disgusted with all the payouts that end up going nowhere. Headline in the paper “Pennsylvania has only paid out 17 percent of allocation to help people with rent and utilities relief but that is more than most states.” Where is all this money? It’s just sitting there and yet you and I the taxpayers are going to pay for this relief down the road that never went to help anybody. It’s just sitting there. It’s so disgusting that the government is so big and yet does so little to help anyone — and you wonder why people are disillusioned with the government.
Responding to ER nurse’s article
I just read an article supposedly by an ER nurse. She recommended that we should stop testing and reporting COVID cases. So why don’t we stop screening for colon cancer, lung cancer and breast cancer? I bet if she had a family member with colon cancer, as I do, she would want insurance to pay for her colon cancer screenings. She then further went on to say that she understands that COVID can be deadly or dangerous to some people, but she said some people are willing to take the risk. She says driving without seat belts, smoking and drinking put people at risk as well. At least these things only have an impact on the individual and not the whole population.
Against extending
eviction moratorium
What are the landlords supposed to do when for over a year the tenants have not had to pay rent because of a moratorium? I don’t think there should be another moratorium because I think landlords need to pay their bills and their mortgage like everyone else. I think with the jobs available, people need to get out, find a job and pay their rent because otherwise they become squatters.
