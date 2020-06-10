Editor,
For the past three months, daily news articles and briefings have focused on conditions in nursing homes. Our governors and other public officials feign shock at staffing levels and blame lack of training in nursing home staff as the cause of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. How did it become okay to blame a nursing home for the consequences of a pandemic?
Every nursing home in Pennsylvania and New York is inspected at least yearly by a team of professionals from the State Department of Health (DOH). Reports from the annual DOH Survey are posted in each facility, available on-line, and are used in comparing nursing homes on several web-sites. It is public information available to all.
One of the regulations Pennsylvania specifically mandates is staffing levels. Pennsylvania DOH requires a minimum of 2.7 hours of nursing care per patient per day. They also require facilities to post the number of staff working each day in clear view, so that anyone who enters can see it. Again, public information, available to all.
The governor and government officials do not focus on workload in their briefings. In any given nursing home shift, CNAs assist with all activities of daily living. They provide hands-on help with eating, drinking, bathing, dressing, toileting, and mobility. CNAs constantly observe the residents for changes and are often the first ones who report possible problems so the LPNs and RNs are aware of everything.
LPNs take responsibility for much of the nursing care. This can include anything from passing medications to changing bandages or applying wound vacs, administering tube feedings to teaching how to care for someone at home, just to name a few. They also provide hands-on assistance and are constantly observing the residents for changes.
RNs are responsible for all nursing care. Off-shifts, this means administrative on top of clinical duties. We assess changes in medical or mental status. We evaluate for any injuries if there is a fall. We update the physician of needs for new orders and notify families of changes. And, we perform the RN-required care (IVs, PICCs, wound assessments, etc.) We also assure there is adequate staffing. We call people at home to come to work every time someone is absent. What do you do on your days off if you work in a nursing home? You get asked to come to work.
On top of basic duties, we make sure our care complies with the rest of the hundreds of nursing home regulations. We assure residents’ rights are honored — privacy, dignity, choices. We provide a safe environment- assure no one at-risk leaves without our knowledge, assure no one is abused or mistreated, provide the correct diet, use all appropriate fall prevention measures. We follow infection control procedures — standard precautions for everyone, transmission-based precautions as needed. We document that care was provided according to the individualized plan of care. Is it any wonder our staffing levels are considered “short.”
The reason we have vacancies/open positions is quite simple. It is impossible to meet the expectations with the resources that are allocated. Who wants a job where you can never be successful? We are constantly told about everything we do wrong. We are expected to perform an inordinate amount of work in the time allocated, and document everything so we have proof of the care provided. But we are NEVER asked, is that reasonable? Do you have all the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to perform the care correctly, professionally, and according to current standards?
And therein lays the training issue. How much training does a nursing home staff member need to be able to perform his/her duties for every patient, every day? Who is going to be on the unit taking care of the residents when all of this training takes place??
We live in a finger-pointing, blaming, lawsuit-crazy society. There is very little to attract people to work in a nursing home and a lot to send them running away. I fail to see how daily bashing of the industry is going to help. The next time you listen to the news, please consider some of these issues when you decide who is to blame for the concerns about Nursing Homes.
Shelly K. Repasky
RN, BSN, MSEd; 32 year nurse/15 year nursing home provider
Sayre
