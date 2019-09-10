Outrage over PennDOT’s plan for Keystone Ave.
Editor’s note: We had several callers voice concerns over PennDOT’s plan to widen Route 199 (Keystone Ave.) where several businesses will lose parking spots. Here are some of those:
1. For all the people in Sayre and Sayre business owners, email your governor, email your transportation department and tell them to come up to Sayre and see what’s going on — don’t just look at a map.
2. I think it’s terrible what they’re doing to OIP (Original Italian Pizza) on Keystone Avenue. They are only going to leave them eight parking spots? Come on, that’s one of the busiest restaurants in Sayre. We need to fight this.
3. I just want to say it’s terrible what they’re doing to the businesses on Keystone Avenue. Absolutely terrible.
Patty Mac’s Take: I completely agree with all the callers above. If PennDOT follows through on their current plan, it will certainly hurt businesses on Keystone Ave. While the road needs to be repaved, I don’t see the need to widen the road. I would encourage all concerned citizens to contact their state representatives because, unfortunately, it’s a state-owned road and Sayre Borough won’t have much say in this matter.
Tariffs not a bad thing
For people discouraged about the tariffs with China, why don’t you look at it this way: China subsidizes all their businesses, they have very poor working conditions, they have no regards to the environment; therefore we should buy American, let American jobs come back to this country, which is what will happen if China can’t put their goods in our woods, in our neighborhoods, in our stores, etc. So tariffs aren’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s just going to level the playing field in the long run and anybody that can’t see that needs a course in economics.
Road work with no notice
I’m calling to let people know that here it is Wednesday afternoon, and the Town of Barton is oiling and stoning these backroads and not one workers sign up and nothing was in the paper to even let us know they were going to be doing these roads today. I think it’s ridiculous.
Thanks to Guthrie workers
Thank you Guthrie lawn maintenance crew for the many years of mowing and caring for the lawn at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. The grounds look great.
