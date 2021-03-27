It’s fairly safe to say that if you’ve ever been a kid, then you probably spent a part of your childhood accumulating a collection of something that seemed incredibly important at the time. For me, there were three separate ventures into being a collector (well, four actually, but the fourth--baseball cards — were more than important. They were life itself).
The 1950’s were a time when milk was delivered daily to your front porch by the guy who drove the Dairylea milk truck. It arrived in glass bottles with a cardboard disk fitted tightly into the neck of the bottle and sealed over with a Dairylea logo-bearing aluminum foil topper. More often than not our daily order included a bottle of chocolate milk. Those chocolate-stained cardboard discs were mine.
There was a column of three drawers built into a section of a living room wall. The top one held winter mittens and gloves, the bottom one was a place for such finery as doilies and place mats, but the middle one was all about Little Lloydie’s collections. Why my parents indulged my ridiculous hoarding of unclean cardboard bits is beyond me, but they never batted an eye, even when I suddenly discovered that the chestnut tree up the street dropped its hard little nuts in the prickly green shells in wild profusion at certain times of the year. The shells were like the love children of tennis balls and cacti...soft and green, but covered with vicious spikes.
Being of a brilliant mind and a delicate nature, I figured out that the shells were not a collectible commodity, but the hard as a rock nut was smooth and easy to handle...and would look great in that center drawer with the milk bottle caps.
Between the vague but growing aroma of milk gone bad, and the eventual menace of tiny insect life gathering around the rotting chestnuts, my collections finally fell out of favor with the family.
There I was, not even out of single digits, and already face to face with a life without sour smelling cardboard or rotting vegetation. What was a kid to do?
I barely missed a beat...Mallo Cup cards came into my life like a knight in shining armor, astride a white horse. And the only way to get them was to chow down on a package of Reese’s-style chocolate cups filled with creamy marshmallow goop. The cards were in the package! And if you saved enough of them, you could mail them in to the Mallo Cup people, and they would mail you a whole box full of more Mallo Cups! It was the most wonderful self-perpetuating hobby ever invented, and I was addicted. By rights I should have weighed about four hundred pounds by the time I turned 10, but apparently I enjoyed a very highly efficient metabolism.
*********************
You may have noticed the title of today’s column. As I settled into my chair here at the keyboard, my mind was wandering through a variety of possible topics.
Dominating my thoughts--my body for that matter — was the rude realization that three and a half hours of cutting back a gigantic burning bush at the southwest corner of El Rancho Davis’s Great House (it’s the only house really), was more than my scrawny, crooked old shoulders were ready for. That was Tuesday. This evening--Wednesday — there are achings and rumblings from one badly abused upper arm across the stooped and weathered back, all the way to the other, equally abused, upper arm. Who knew that two-handed shears could gain weight the longer you use them? They must have weighed fifty pounds by the time I was done.
I had approached the task confidently...striding forth from the garage to face the monstrosity that was, by all appearances, devouring that corner of home sweet home. It has been at least three years since I’ve been able to clean the rain gutter at that corner because the lovely little shrub has sprung up and spread itself like an impenetrable wall around that angle of the roof. I carried with me a six foot tall step ladder that I opened with the intention of scrambling to the top and commencing my assault on mother nature. After a minute or so of assessing the situation, I set the ladder aside and lit into the thing at chest level, working my way to my left.
At that height, none of the billions of branches or shoots were more than my weapon of choice could handle. This was going to be easy. Foolish man. I anticipated filling my mega-wheelbarrow once with all the clippings I expected to make, and had rolled it out to a convenient spot nearby. What more pastoral scene can there be: elderly gent in a robin’s egg blue t-shirt on a mild sun-filled spring afternoon, trimming his bush.
I never stood a chance. Every lousy stick I cut down to size got even with me by stabbing me viciously sooner or later as I worked my way toward the center of the shrubbery. My body tonight looks like I was the unwitting assistant for a drunken Knife Thrower at some weird carnival.
Long story short(ish): persistence won the day. Battered and bruised, I came away victorious, having never scaled the ladder even once. My one mega-wheelbarrow full of clippings became five, and the effort of hauling approximately 70% of the bush away in a conveyance that weighs about half of what I do, was enough to justify an evening of absolute lethargy in the depths of the trusty old recliner. And so I did.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.