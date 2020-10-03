Several hundred generations ago it appears that a studly cave dweller clothed against the frosty night air of central Europe in the furry hide of some large prehistoric beast, crept with such stealth as a brutish Neanderthal could muster, into the nearby cave domicile of a stunning young CroMagnon babe, and … well… the rest is history. MY history.
Since sending a vial of spit to 23andMe about four years ago, I’ve found out a lot about my deep ancestry with frequent email updates constantly refining details.
As it stands now, my DNA is about 2% Neanderthal. They refer to those indicators as variants, and two of them in my makeup explain some interesting truths. The first of these two shows me to be less likely to have a fear of heights (true); and the second says I am likely to have a worse than average sense of direction. There is a plethora of supporting evidence on that one! In fact it leads me to believe that studly cave dweller got lost on the way home from the local cave pub, and stumbled into that babe’s boudoir by mistake. I am the result of a lucky accident from tens of thousands of years ago.
All these millenia later, 13-year old Lloyd struck off through the woods in search of venison on the hoof for the first time, with instructions of where to meet the rest of the family at the other end of the forested ridge. Well over an hour later I broke through the last of the undergrowth onto the edge of the logging road that circled the hill. Ten feet away was the family car, right where I had entered the boreal fastnesses. Ol’ Studly Cave Dude must have pointed from on high and proudly declared to the maternal babe, “That’s our boy!”
There is a Neanderthal genetic variant that dictates having difficulty discarding rarely used possessions...and I have stacks of National Geographic Magazines dating back to 1974 to prove it, along with 40 year old Astronomy Magazines. Hey! You never know when one or another of those old articles might come in handy. My wife is completely CroMagnon when it comes to my magazines. She saves nothing. There are lines in the sand at El Rancho Davis…
Here’s a variant that proves my knuckle-dragging ancestors were half-breeds: being more likely to have an apple-shaped body rather than a pear-shaped body. This poor old physique bears more resemblance to a bag of apples than a single example. Think “Delicious”! Or crabapple, whichever you want to.
I have zero variants, as it turns out, that indicate a Neanderthal’s fear of public speaking (who knew THAT about those hairy louts?) Someone must have found some prehistoric report cards somewhere…”Thag never speaks up in class, and can never find his way back from the restroom.”
Have you ever heard of Hitchhiker’s Thumb? I don’t have that Neanderthal gene, but I’ve met at least one or two people who do. Spread your fingers...does the top joint of your thumb, either or both, automatically flop over backward? Neanderthal!
Here’s one that I like: I have no variant for being more likely to sweat during a workout. I can’t swear to it, but I strongly suspect I also don’t have the gene to work out at all. In fact, I can give you the date of the last time I “worked out”: August 15th, 1966. That was the day before I graduated from Air Force Basic Training. Fifty four years later, that hard-as-a-rock slender reed of a recruit has transformed into the bag of apples mentioned above---with more than a few softened-with-age spots.
There are things to be found in your DNA that you’ll never have a reason to think about, until science finds it out for you. The gene pool from which I am sprung provided me with no variant for being less likely to sneeze with a full stomach! How many nights of your life have been spent tossing and turning (but not sweating!), wondering why it is you don’t --or do--sneeze after the Thanksgiving feast? I’ll bet there’s a “belches raucously after gluttony” gene. And I’ll bet I’ve got it.
But I lack the Neanderthal variant that would make me more likely to cry when I cut up onions.
There’s another marker that makes me likely to sneeze after eating milk chocolate, but not after dark chocolate. I’m sure that’s why I prefer dark chocolate Hershey bars over that other nose tickling concoction. I was never involved in that decision at all.
I trained myself through what I assumed was tremendous discipline and will power to refrain from itching mosquito bites. If you can do that, the urge passes fairly quickly. Turns out, I had no input...I am genetically bound to “experience less itchy mosquito bites.” That took away one of my main sources of personal pride. Reminds me of a comment made to a campaign rally crowd by a recent resident of the Oval Office: “You see that business…” (that you have made your living from) “...you didn’t build that.” His point being that government involvement is what made the business successful. Way to alienate every small business owner in the country, Mr President. He could have used a dash of that Neanderthal “fear of public speaking” variant.
I’ll bet he cries like a baby when he’s cutting onions.
