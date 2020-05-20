Responding to recent Commissioners’ resolution
Interesting resolution by the (Bradford County) Commissioners announcing that they would not prosecute those in violation of “...unconstitutional laws or mandates.” I think it would be helpful for Bradford Countians if the Commissioners would review Pennsylvania’s laws and let us know what other ones they deem unconstitutional. I think we are entitled to know what we can get away with here in Bradford County. And I’d also like to know if the Commissioners/District Attorney are open to appeals by ordinary citizens who want to assert and receive immunity from prosecution for violating laws they don’t think are constitutional?
Common sense needed during reopening
I think we’ll get through this phase three opening if we all use common sense — the same as we do when driving down the highway. Just remember during this reopening process, if you drive on the highway, when you get the green light it doesn’t mean you speed down the highway at 110 miles per hour. You still have to drive defensively. Likewise, when we get the green light to reopen our businesses, we still need to use common sense — which means wearing a mask, using social distancing, sanitizing our hands and keeping a minimal number of people in businesses for the foreseeable future. If we all use this common sense, the same as we do when driving, we will get through this epidemic with no more ill effects.
Kudos to District Attorney Chad Salsman
Congratulations to Chad Salsman, our District Attorney here in Bradford County, for having the courage to make a statement to defend our freedom here in Bradford County against the dictatorial powers of our Gov. Tom Wolf. Thank God for people like him — we still have our freedom and way of life to continue with.
Impeach Gov. Wolf
I think this Gov. Wolf is ridiculous to make the shutdown until June 4. Let’s impeach him. Let’s get him out of there. We have not had that many deaths. Bradford County has two deaths and 39 cases (at the time of this call). It’s ridiculous. Open up the state.
Editor’s Note: Gov. Wolf’s “stay at home” order that runs until June 4 is ONLY for counties that are still in the “red phase” of his reopening plan. Bradford County is currently in the “yellow phase” and therefore not under the “stay at home” order.
Question on AAHS graduation
How are they going to work the Athens (High School) graduation as far as parents and grandparents?
Editor’s Note: The family of each graduate will be allowed one car to be at Alumni Stadium to watch their senior get his or her diploma. The graduation will be broadcast on Choice 102 radio for all to hear and will also be live streamed.
