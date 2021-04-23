In 1881 J. W. Knapp, Sr., established a little store in Waverly. By progressive business methods integrity and a close attention to detail this little store grew and grew year by year until 1921 when the firm of H. W. Knapp and so announced to the public in a large anniversary advertisement in the Sayre Evening Times its fortieth Anniversary Sale. A sale of any kind at Knapp’s was certain to draw hundreds of customers from all parts of the valley and vicinity, but the anniversary sale was expected to draw an even greater number of patrons to the store that they had made their trading headquarters for years.
When the store was first founded it utilized only a small space on the lower floor of the town clock building. Later the second floor was leased and the first floor in its entirety. The business prospered to such an extent that eventually the entire block was purchased, and the building used to house the splendid stock of goods. A passenger elevator, cash carrying system and other improvements were installed and every effort made to modernize the business.
City people who would spend their summers in Waverly and the vicinity, frequently expressed astonishment at the size and general appearance of Waverly’s department store. They found there a city store in a small town, city business methods, the very latest in merchandise priced in many instances lower than the cities.
H. W. Knapp and Son believed that “the customer is always right” and that goods purchased in the store must give satisfaction. Everything sold must be exactly as represented or money was cheerfully refunded. This policy was so well known that the firm had built up a considerable mail order business in outlying sections from people who knew they were safe in ordering merchandise advertised in the newspapers and receiving just what they ordered.
When the store was founded, it carried only a small line of goods, but by 1921 it was a complete department store handling everything that goes to make a modern home more comfortable. Dry goods, rugs, floor coverings, furniture, coats, suits, waists, dresses. Furs, shades, etc., were carried in complete lines. Goods were bought in large quantities, the market was watched closely and all merchandise was sold while it was seasonable. That at times necessitated special sales at below cost prices, and the firm believed that it was better to keep up to date with new goods, to meet the demands of its trade rather than to carry goods over until the next season.
One of the features of the business was carrying out of the slogan “Courteous, Dependable.” Every clerk in the store was just that, courteous and dependable. It made no difference at Knapp’s whether the customer drove up in a limousine or walked in attired in overalls or an apron, all were made to feel at home and every effort made to satisfy their needs.
Advertising had always been a strong point of Waverly’s department store. The firm believed in using the newspaper space to inform the public what it had to offer. The advertisements were always conservative and always the exact truth. Camouflage was unknown in H. W. Knapp and Son advertisements. The ads were written by Phillip Knapp and compared favorably with the work of high-priced ad writers employed in large city stores.
The firm of H. W. Knapp and Son consisted in 1921 of H. W. Knapp and Phillip Knapp, his son who is a graduate of Cornell University. Both members of the firm were well known in this entire section. Businessmen and citizens generally joined with the Evening Times in congratulating them on the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the founding of the business.
The business carried on in Waverly until October 26, 1961 when it was announced that Knapp’s would be going out of business. The following is a history provided at that time for the Knapp family in the business.
Joseph Warren Knapp began the long family tradition in 1874 when he opened a dry good store on the south side of Broad street. The business prospered and in the 1880s he moved into what was then the Campbell block but was known as Knapp’s from then on.
Harry W. Knapp the son of the founder, joined the firm when he came of age and after his father’s death took over operation of the business. Through the years expansion took place and eventually became the valley’s biggest department store.
T. Phillip Knapp, grandson of the founder joined the firm in September 1919 after his return from army service during World War I. Full operation of the firm was turned over to him by his father in 1937 when the latter retired after a heart attack.
Thomas P. Jr. was graduated from Waverly High School and Cornell University, and then in the family tradition in 1948 he joined his father and in the firm. The latter relinquished control in 1953 and Thomas Knapp assumed responsibility for the operation.
In the eight years of the management by Thomas Knapp, two modernization programs were undertaken. The first was in 1954, when the store was completely modernized—a project that had been a dream of his grandfather and father but had been delayed by World War I and the Great Depression.
In 1960 Mr. Knapp bought the two-story building on Fulton street which adjoined Knapp’s and also added a second warehouse, with plans for virtually doubling the sale space available.
Unfortunately, in 1961Thomas P. Knapp’s due to health reasons and at the urgency of his physicians made the difficult decision to close the store.
On March 17, 1980 the 104-year-old Knapp building on the corner of Broad and Fulton streets in Waverly burned to the ground the brass and cast-iron clock that stood 60 feet above the streets topped to the ground.
Today there is a parking lot on the corner where the once magnificent Knapp building stood.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
