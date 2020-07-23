Milltown Bridge History

Recently on the Growing Up in the Valley Facebook page there was a newspaper photo of the collapsed covered bridge in Milltown. Some of the members were asking about the bridge and I remembered I had an article from the Athens Gazette from 1897 that told about the collapse. I am including that with some other history of the bridges that have connected Milltown to Sayre.
April 29, 1897: Friday evening April 23, 1897 about seven o’clock Percy L. Lang, Cashier of the First National Bank of Waverly, with his wife, had been out driving through the country and on their return home were crossing the bridge over Cayuta Creek, near the Curtis Mill when they heard a creaking noise that convinced them that the bridge was giving way. Mr. Lang whipped up his team and endeavored to clear the place but the bridge fell with a crash when they were about twenty feet from the west end and buried them beneath the mass of heavy timber and plank that came down upon them. The covering of the bridge took a direction northward and the buggy was overturned so that the wheel and axle shielded them from the falling timbers or both Mr. and Mrs. Lang must have been killed. Mrs. Lang was the first to extract herself and soon Mr. Lang followed and being taken to a house nearby were cared for until the arrival of Dr. William Hilton, who attended them afterward. Both were very badly injured. Mrs. Lang having the bones in her nose fractured. Their injuries although not serious laid them up for several days. One of the horses was taken out uninjured but the foreleg of the other was broken and he was shot to put him out of his misery. It was a valuable team that Mr. Lang had purchased but a short time previous to the accident. The carriage was completely ruined and must have been of the best construction for where the wheel and axle has tipped over and held the immense timbers above them there the axle, wood and iron was bent almost double without a crack or fracture. This was the protection that saved their lives and Mr. Lang can afford to feel grateful to the manufacturer of the carriage for using such good material in its construction.
The bridge was built in the place of one swept away by the great flood in March 1865. It had a framework of heavy timber about twelve inches square and spanned the creek in one arch without other supports except the braces supporting the roof. The timbers in the foundation of the frame were rotted badly and the bridge was said to have been condemned by one of our county commissioners recently although no notice had been posted of its dangerous condition. As it is one of the county bridges there is considerable censure among the citizens that it is not protected when it is declared unsafe.
The Photo caption from the photo of the collapse stated that “Railroaders of the community quickly supplied enough lumber to build a temporary span” which was constructed by George Bonham. The foot bridge was constructed in three hours.
In 1901 the Lehigh Valley Railroad built a 550-foot bridge over the train tracks and Cayuta Creek to Milltown. The Lehigh maintained the bridge. In 1956 the Lehigh closed the bridge for two months to replace the wooden deck. The closure made the school bus trip via Shepard road 18 miles a day longer. The planking on the bridge was a problem throughout its life. Because the bridge had a sub floor and flooring, travel across the span resulted in considerable noise.
The residents of Milltown began to ask the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to take over maintenance of the poorly cared for bridge in 1973. By this time there were portions of sixty of the flooring planks broken or missing, and the residents of Milltown wanted a trip across the bridge to be one of pleasure not obstacle.
“The floor of the bridge is the worse that I have seen it and I’ve been crossing it for nearly 18 years,” was the comment Sayre Mayor Nicholas Chacona.
“My new car is quickly knocked out of line and balance because of missing boards, also uneven boards,” was the complaint of Henry Peterpaul, Sayre fire chief and resident of Milltown.
In February of 1974, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission ordered that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation should submit plans and cost estimates for replacing the wooden floor with an open-grid steel mesh surface. This ended with Transportation Secretary Jacob G. Kassab taking the matter of responsibility for the project to court. In June 1975, the Commonwealth Court placed the responsibility for upgrading the Milltown bridge upon PennDOT. The replacing of the flooring never happened because in 1981 Sayre Borough and Conrail were coming to grips with the problems that existed on the wooden deck bridge to include spikes and nails protruding from the weakened deck.
In 1981 the battle over the bridge between Sayre Borough and PennDOT continued and the Borough was given two options: accept a $1 million refurbishing plan or wait for four years to begin a $2.5 million bridge replacement project.
September 1981 a public meeting was held by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to display preliminary plans for replacement of the Milltown bridge.
Wednesday March 9, 1983 hard hatted workmen provided evidence that a $2.2 million steel-and-concrete bridge to Milltown was only a few months off.
Susquehanna Supply Inc. of Williamsport had the contract with the state to replace the bridge. The bridge was completed and opened in November of 1983.
———
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
