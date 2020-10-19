Editor,
Glenn Seaborg was the shared recipient of the Nobel Prize in chemistry, a past president, chancellor and professor of chemistry at the University of California at Berkeley and the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) from 1961 to 1971.
In 1966, Dr. Seaborg, during a graduation address, shared his concern for GLOBAL WARMING due to fossil fuels and was searching for ways to use other energy sources. During the hearing for the Supreme Court associate on October 14, 2020, the nominee stated that climate change was still a debated subject and not as clear as the COVID virus was the causative agent for the present pandemic.
Let me assure all who can read that the global warming of climate change is real. This is due to the increased atmospheric level of carbon dioxide and methane, with methane being conservatively more than 20 times more damaging than carbon dioxide. Locally, the last seven Septembers have been the warmest in over 100 years.
The process of oil and gas exploration, led by people like Rex Tillerson, have led to exploitation of local land-owners as well as nations around the globe. The process has led to poisoned water and air as well as a waste of resource with the flaring of escaping gas, leaking well heads of methane, earthquakes, and spilled fracking fluids.
Human-contributed climate change has led to both more and more severe hurricanes, more drought and more severe forest fires and, most importantly, melting continental glaciers causing rising ocean levels. The rising sea level is threatening coastal cities around the globe and will lead to mass emigration and chaos. Our military leaders recognize this threat.
Dr. Seaborg predicted this in 1966. Do we have the leadership to save the planet for future generations? For your children and grandchildren? We need to convert to renewable energy sources, use the best conservation practices and incentivise for a stable environment, which we are a part of.
Marty Borko
Waverly
