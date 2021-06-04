One hundred years ago in May of 1921 twenty-one not eighteen was the age limit under which persons must not be permitted in pool and billiard rooms in Bradford County, according to a ruling made May 4, 1921, by Judge Maxwell when an action against Joe DePumpo of Sayre was on trial in Court of Quarter Sessions at Towanda.
Acting under instruction from the court DePumpo was found guilty permitting minors in his pool room and in another action, he was found guilty of permitting gambling in his place of business. DePumpo owned a pool room at Springs Corners.
It had been the impression of the general public that persons over 18 years of age could frequent pool rooms. F. E. Seager. County detective, after making an investigation came to the conclusion that DePumpo was permitting boys under that age in his place of business. The county detective accordingly brought an action against the pool room proprietor under the act of 1905. When this fact was brought to the attention of W. G. Schrier, district attorney, he decided to change the action and charge DePumpo with violating the act of 1876. He was arrested on April 5 and at the hearing on April 12, he was held for an appearance at court.
During the trail of the case against DePumpo on the charge of permitting minors in his pool room his attorneys W. P. Wilson and S. H. Smith moved to quash the indictment which they represented to the court should have been brought under the act of 1905.
A law approved on April 13, 1859, made it a misdemeanor in Chester and Delaware Counties for pool or billiard room proprietors to permit minors in their places of business. On February 14, 1876, the law was amended so that several other countries in the state were included among them being Bradford County. The law placed the minimum fine for violation at $10 and the maximum fine at $100.
In 1905 a general act was passed by the state legislature, which some attorneys and the general public thought repealed the acts of 1859 and 1876. The general act provided that persons under 18 years of age must not be permitted in pool rooms in this state.
Judge Maxwell said in the hearing that the law of 1905 did not repeal the act of1876 and that in Bradford County minors must not be permitted in pool rooms. During the trial testimony had been introduced tending to show that DePumpo had permitted persons under eighteen years of age in his pool room but when DePumpo took the stand in his own defense he said he had only permitted persons in his place who were over eighteen and under twenty-one years of age. He said that he had asked their ages and found them over eighteen and he thought they were over the legal age. In other words, he had confessed his guilt, provided the act of 1876 was still effective. Under these circumstances Judge Maxwell instructed the jury to find the man guilty.
There were two counts in the indictment against DePumpo on gambling charges. On the second count, charging him with permitting gambling in his place of business he was found guilty.
According to Manning’s Waverly, Sayre and Athens directory for 1921 the following Billiard Parlors were listed: In Sayre Michael DePumpo, 201 Spring Street; Fred M. Forbes, 212 Desmond Street; Raub and Mowrer, 146 Desmond Street; Sisto and Vincenzo, 110 N. Thomas Avenue; Alex Tsibulsky, 108 Holly Street and John E. Umpleby, 117 W. Lockhart Street. In Athens Lloyd D. Carpenter, 414 South Main Street; Charles H. Ross, 503 South Main Street. In Waverly, Nicolo Alamo, 391 Broad Street; Nolan and Dolan 240 Broad Street and in South Waverly, Samuel Mazza, 397 Fulton Street.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.