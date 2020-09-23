Editor,
Tioga County, New York is faced with a dilemma. New York State law requires that Tioga County have a recycling plan. For over the last few decades, the county has contracted for recycling pick-up at every home in the county.
In June of this year, the County asked for bids and the lowest bid was double the previous cost. With the increased costs, the county is considering not contracting for such service but providing for drop-off depots (3-5) in the county.
Homeowners are expected to follow the law and separate recyclables from their garbage. The reason for the higher costs is a combination of factors such as poor markets for paper, cardboard, plastics and metals compounded by the COVID-19 virus.
As a resident and taxpayer, I support the county signing a contract with Taylor with the increased costs going to the taxpayer.
My reasons for this are simple:
1. We are accustomed to the separation and regular pick-up.
2. People are going to tend to place some of the recyclables in the regular garbage.
3. The total time lost and the cost (gas) for individuals to drive (pollution) to the drop-off depots is more costly in the long term.
4. It would still have a depot maintenance cost.
5. It would lead to more recyclables left on the roadsides making it more difficult for municipalities and unsightly for an alleged “tourist county.”
We are aware that the state aid that the county gets is in doubt due to the coronavirus and is fiscally stressed, but this basic service should be maintained along with DPW and the Sheriff’s Dept.
The county plans a hearing in Owego at the government center on Wednesday, September 23 at 6 p.m. on this local law. Let our Legislators know how you feel.
Marty Borko
Waverly
