I endured a soul crushing heartbreak last weekend. I awoke at the usual hour Saturday morning and, wrapping my portly old form in the traditional cool morning heavy robe (taking note, by the way, of the fact that the robe’s belt appears to be several inches shorter this year), I strode forth on be-slippered feet to take Maizie out for her first walk of the day. She’s a happy little Sheltie, always eager to have me cinch the leash to her collar and venture into the newly arrived morning air. I automatically sucked a huge helping of late Autumn air into my lungs…and promptly went glassy-eyed and gasping into a state of utter shock. It was not late Autumn air at all…it was dead of winter, bone-snapping cold that sliced through my lungs rather than filling them, forcing several short, rapid intakes of frozen air before I could even form a thought about what had occurred overnight.
Even the normally adventurous little dog wanted little to do with her usual coursing through the grass, catching interesting smells in every blade. By wordless mutual agreement we headed as quickly as we could for the front door, each pushing past the other at the threshold for the warmth of the inner sanctum. I raced for my smart phone to check the temperature and was sick at heart to read 17F, with a “feels like” of 12 degrees above zero. Bear in mind that last Saturday was six weeks before the first day of Winter. Six weeks. Barely more than equal distance to Summer in the other direction. Heartbroken hardly begins to address the devastation I felt.
A glance at the windshields of the two cars in the driveway lent further proof that life had become outrageously unfair as I slept. There was at least a quarter-inch of ice encasing both expanses of glass, with wipers buried in permafrost in the trench at the bottom of the windshield. In the parlance of the times, my mind registered an all-caps WTH. In the parlance of the late Queen Victoria, “We are not amused.”
I went quickly to the coffee pot, poured a steaming cupful and threw it back like a cowboy bellying up to the bar for a shot of whiskey in an old western movie. It was about a second and a half before I realized I had scalded my tongue, mouth and throat beyond repair, leaving myself struggling for a way to make any kind of sound to express my agony. In the end there was only a string of drool stretching toward the floor, and even that splattered and steamed upon touch down.
I’ll admit to a twinge of bitterness as I raced for the bedroom to get dressed for the day, passing my wife on the way as she sat contentedly at the computer, perfect cup of java setting at hand. It was to her advantage that my vocal chords had been burned to shriveled leather, rendering me incapable of replying to her casual question, “Is it cold out there?” I chose instead the time-honored tradition, born of woman and rarely appropriated by the male of the species…I slammed the bedroom door hard enough to actually bend the entire frame of the house…but only temporarily. From my side of the door I heard “I guess that was a yes.”
Among the annual thresholds I hate to arrive at is the first day of breaking out my white cotton, three-quarter length sheer form-fitting dresses that come six to a package, erroneously labeled “T-Shirts.” If you took one of these garments and slipped it down over a pot-bellied wood stove setting on two wobbly lengths of wood lath, you would know about what I look like prior to hauling a pair of jeans up from the floor to preserve my modesty. Try to imagine the difficulty a pot-bellied stove would have in bending over to grip those jeans and haul them up into place, let alone wrenching mightily on a length of leather belt, hoping to muster the strength to get enough movement to line up the buckle with the first available hole.
Having got that accomplished without having to lie across the bed—another tradition borrowed from women’s bag of tricks—the next step involves pawing through the sock drawer for my most treasured possessions. Tucked neatly toward the back of the drawer is a collection of magnificent, thick, warm, wonderful socks whose only shortcoming is that they mean Summer and Autumn are no more. The thin, barely there Socks of Summer are shunted aside, and the Plushies take center stage until April. My tootsies are comforted in the warm embrace of socks made in Heaven and delivered by means unknown to a humble dresser drawer in the tiny community of East Athens every year.
By this time, and at this point in the process, I’m willing to resign myself to the inevitable…Winter is real and it is here to stay. I seem to have an unspoken arrangement with The Pennsylvania State University or its affiliates: live until winter and I will be gifted a new and beautiful Penn State hoodie, sweatshirt, dress shirt, pullover, pajama set. This will be my seventy-third winter and I love taking a casual trip through the Penn State Closet.
Oddly enough, writing all of this has been very therapeutic. Bring it on, Winter. I am armed and ready.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
