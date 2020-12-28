Editor,
Recently, the Supreme Court declined to hear Indiana’s attempt to restrict the parenting rights of same sex couples. Without comment, they let stand the lower court’s ruling that both members of a couple may be listed as parents on their child’s birth certificate.
That decision by the new, more conservative court, came as a huge relief to me. It came as a reminder that I am not alone as a conservative who believes in equal rights for all.
It came as an affirmation of the Supreme Court as an independent body. In the echo chamber of social media and the fear mongering world that dominates “traditional” media these days, it’s easy to forget that a branch of government can act independently and in support of the rights of the individual.
Liz Terwilliger
Warren Center
