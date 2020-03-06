Editor,
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced an initiative that he calls the “Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act.” He has attached this proposal to the draft NYS budget in an effort to fast track its adoption into state law. His stated intent is to more quickly work toward his long term “renewable energy” goals for New York.
The purpose here is for solar and wind farm developers to apply directly to the state for approval of large scale energy production facilities, completely bypassing the current local oversight processes. The intent would be to accept no local government input or comment regarding the approval process — the State will make all of the determinations. Additionally, the State will not allow for any locally developed payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) or host community agreements. The state will decide all matters of valuation for these “renewable energy” sites. Apparently, our local government entities are working too slowly to approve these sites or denying the applications outright.
Why are local governments in the way of the governor’s goals? It is because many of these facilities make no economic or environmental sense. Economically, a solar farm can require 5 to 20 acres of real estate that might be better used for residential, commercial or agricultural purposes — any of which would create a far greater economic impact than a solar farm. These uses are always best determined by local governments and local citizens. Furthermore, all solar/wind farms require multiple millions of dollars in grants, sales tax forgiveness, property tax abatements and other subsidies for a developer to even consider building them.
Environmentally, solar farms in particular will have a far greater potential for negative impacts. According to easily available information, toxic chemicals in solar panels include cadmium telluride, copper indium selenide, cadmium gallium diselenide, copper indium gallium diselenide, hexafluoroethane, lead, and polyvinyl fluoride. Silicon tetrachloride, a byproduct of producing crystalline silicon, is also highly toxic. Moreover, solar panels release nitrogen trifluoride (NF3), a chemical compound 17,000 times worse for the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. How does all of that sound for so called environmental stewardship?
Of course none of the facilities will be located in Manhattan or other large cities. The rural areas can be sacrificed to host these “renewable energy” projects — and then left to deal with any negative fallout. No thanks, Governor Cuomo.
George Richter
Chemung Town Supervisor
