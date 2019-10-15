Editor,
When I was young, there was Roy Rogers. Good guys wore white hats and always won. The next generation had superheros, Wonder Woman and Superman. Superman fought for “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” It seems that since then the lines between good and evil have become almost erased.
When Elllen DeGenerate gets criticized for saying we should be kind to everyone, even those we disagree with, this world is in a bad place. No one agrees with everyone, and yes there are still evil people in this world. But why do people feel the need to HATE other people just for who they are? Do we not all bleed red when cut? Are not these amazing bodies basically the same inside?
As a conservative capitalistic Christian, there are many things in this world I disagree with. However I DO NOT hate any individual. I do stand up for America, the Flag, and apple pie. I believe that we all have basic rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Let’s stop this hatred and name calling and get back to the business of being a loving caring people.
Congress is there to serve the people. There are many things that we can all agree on: Repair of our bridges and highways, healthcare, lower drug costs, better education, etc. As Ellen says: Be kind to one another.
John Carlin
Sayre
