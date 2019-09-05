Editor,
The Morning Times has printed many articles regarding code enforcement activities and property maintenance concerns in the Village of Waverly. As the Mayor of the Village of Waverly, I want to thank all of the residents and property owners of the village who have maintained and made improvements to their homes and businesses. Their personal responsibility for their property, initiative and pride in their community is noticed and appreciated.
Unfortunately, there are instances that the Village must use the office of Code Enforcement to notify property owners regarding code violations. Most of the time, when a violation has been pointed out, the property owner rectifies the situation. However, there are instances that this does not occur. When this happens, the person is issued a summons, and the case is brought to the Village Justice Court. This can be a lengthy process, however, the goal is that the problem is resolved.
Walkability within the Village is a major concern. Included in the recent community survey that was completed as part of the update to the Village Comprehensive plan, walkability and unsafe sidewalks were listed as a priority by a significant number of survey respondents. To address this concern, the Village at its Aug. 27 board meeting, adopted a protocol to enforce the existing ordinances regarding unsafe sidewalks. Moving forward, the Village Code Enforcement officers will be contacting residents regarding sidewalks that appear to be in violation of the current ordinance.
For low to moderate homeowners, the Village has a sidewalk replacement grant program to assist them. Low to moderate homeowners are eligible for 75 percent reimbursement of the cost up to a maximum of $1,000. If the lot is a corner lot, the maximum is up to $1,000 per side. This reimbursement is a grant, not a loan. I encourage all eligible owner-occupied properties to take advantage of this program.
The goal is to make Waverly a safer and better place to live and work in. Again, I thank all residents and business owners in the Village of Waverly who work diligently to maintain and improve their properties. The Village of Waverly wants to work with you to improve the quality of life in our community.
Patrick Ayres
Village of Waverly Mayor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.