Three thousand children, it is estimated, were the guests of Sayre Lodge No. 1148 B.P. O. Elks at the first annual “Kiddies Day” held Saturday June 18, on Coleman Field, the occasion was a success far beyond expectation.
The Elks found it difficult to estimate the number of children who were on Coleman Field Saturday afternoon. One of the teachers in Sayre schools counted the children as they marched to the field and found this a difficult task. According to this count there were over 2,000 children in line. Then many children went to Coleman Field who were not in the parade. It is estimated that the additional number brought the attendance of children up to 3,000.
The Elks thought that they could make an accurate estimate of the number of children from the tickets presented for refreshments, but it was quickly found that this would give no basis on which to form an accurate estimate. The children seemed to think that as everything was free, they might as well obtain all they wanted. And judging from the way things disappeared they received enough. The boys who were in line received whips and the girls received paper parasols. It is needless to say that every girl received at least one parasol and one little girl had five tucked under her arm. That was the largest number seen in the possession of one child. Many of the boys also tried to obtain more than one whip and this is the scheme they worked: They would reach out their right hands receive a whip, quickly transfer the whip to their left hand behind their backs and reach out their right hand for more whips. It was found necessary to make the boys show both hands before giving them whips, in order that there might be enough to go around.
All children were given a ticket with four coupons being for an ice cream cone, a bar of chocolate, a drink of orangeade and a box of cracker jack. Then the center of the ticket could be presented for any one of the four things. But the children were not limited to one ticket or one serving. No one could deny a little tot who wanted another ice cream cone, or another chocolate bar or some more cracker jack or a drink of orangeade, until the supplies became exhausted. The Elks had provided what they thought would be sufficient to supply all children. But the crackerjack disappeared. So did the orangeade. The ice cream quickly vanished and only the chocolate bars were sufficient in number to answer all demands. Ice cream in sufficient amount was ordered, in the opinion of the Elks. But it was necessary to send to the Sayre Creamery & Cold Storage company for almost double the amount of Sayreco (yes Sayre had ice cream named Sayreco) ice cream that was first ordered. The company gave the Elks half the ice cream that was served. The second truck load of ice cream proved sufficient to meet the extra demand, so all the children had all the ice cream they wanted. The Elks were much amused at some of the incidents, one little boy had eight boxes of crackerjack under his arms. “Where did you get all the boxes?” he was asked. Quick as a flash he replied, “I traded coupons and got them.” A little girl was asked why she had accumulated a big supply of whips, parasols and bars of chocolate and boxes of crackerjack she was carrying, and she replied, “for my little bothers and sisters.” “Why don’t they look after themselves?” she was asked. With a straight face she replied, “they’re under quarantine.” She did not explain how it happened she was also not under quarantine. But it remained for a little chap from Towanda to be the best of all. He was barefooted and in rags. His face and feet were dirty. When he was seated in the automobile in which he rode from Sayre to Towanda he was presentable. But when he arose it was found that he was not quite properly attired for society. The Elk who had him in charge borrowed two safety pins and applied them to a rent (tear) that exposed another patch of dirt. “I teared my panties,” he explained. He was given a chocolate bar. He handed it to the nearest child to him. He was given a box of crackerjack, and he also gave them away. He took one sip of orangeade and handed the rest to the child behind him. He was given an ice cream cone and after one lick with his tongue he handed it to another child. Those who were watching him became amused and wondered how long he would give away what was given to him. They were wondering just how long his good heartedness and generosity would last. Cone after cone was given him. At some he made a nibble before he passed it to another child, and some he did not even touch with his tongue or his lips. He was tried time after time, and invariably he gave his presents away. After leaving the field the Towanda children were told to go to the Elks Club where they would be met by the automobiles that brought them to Sayre. Some of the Elks at the club were informed that a little Towanda boy had been neglected and that he had eaten no ice cream or any other goodies. A collection was quickly taken, over $5 was quickly raised and the money was put in a bag. The little chap opened the bag the instant it was handed to him, his eyes grew big, he said “gee” and pulled out a dime and handed it to the boy nearest him in order that he might not give all his money away, it was placed in the custody of the driver of the car with instructions to give it to the boy when he reached home. Charity is one of the cardinal principles of Elkdom and it remained for that urchin from Towanda to give the Sayre Elks a lesson.
All the schools of Sayre were represented and also the schools of Athens, Ulster and Towanda for over 150 children of that place were brought to Sayre in automobiles for “Kiddies Day.”
The events of the day opened with a “circus” given by the Elks which led the parade of children to Coleman Filed. When they reached the field, the children scattered at once to the various booths. A program was given on the filed consisting of dances by little Caroline Smith of Dorranceton; tumbling by two clowns, Paul McCabe and Leo Kennedy; a dance by Miss Dorothy Ritz; a marimba and piano duet, with Eugene Ritz and a sister at the marimba and Miss Tessie VanNess at the piano, and there were monkey shines by Walter Martin.
Despite the large crowd of children on Coleman Filed, the afternoon passed without any occurrence to Marr the occasion. It was necessary to take only one child home.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
