I just read about the Rally to Save the Republic recently held In Wysox at the home of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
Two of the speakers were strong supporters of the Constitution:
Tabitha Valleau, according to the reporter, “called for support of constitutional education, in person gatherings, secure elections and unity.”
Leah Hoopes said, “The truth is Donald Trump is our rightful President.”
I couldn’t agree more with the view that we must support constitutional education and with that in mind I got out my copy of the constitution and read:
Article II Section 1 which refers to the process in which the results of the Presidential election are certified. I encourage everyone to look it up and read it but here is the important part:
“The President of the Senate shall in the presence of the Senate and the House of Representatives, open all the Certificates, and the Votes shall then be counted. The person having the greatest number of votes shall be the President.”
A joint meeting of the Senate and House was scheduled for January 6, 2021 in accordance with the above Article. When the votes were counted Biden received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Vice President Pence, in his role as President of the Senate, said “this shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the person elected President of the United States.”
The truth is Joseph Biden is the duly elected President of the United States.
One must not only support constitutional education but must accept it as written.
Let me close with the later remarks of Leah Hoopes, “When you check the truth, you will impact others to do the same.” I did and hope others will follow.
David A. Fortune
Athens
