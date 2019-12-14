There’s no fighting it...Christmas is almost upon us, and only last weekend did the elders of Clan Davis begin to get serious about the annual thrill and excitement (he says with the faintest of insincere smiles on his lips) of shopping among the hordes.
This year promises to be different. This year we’re going to be moderate, we’re going to be sensible. This shouldn’t take long at all.
This year, we’re going to lie to ourselves again.
As I said, this was last weekend. Five hours into our forced march through seven thousand-three hundred-fifty-three clothing racks (by actual count) with both of us limping and gasping for air, I managed to wheeze out a plea for sustenance. It happened that we were a stone’s throw from an upscale burger joint—the one whose jingle ends with “YUMMM”—so I hobbled gamely ahead and swung the door open with all the nobility I could muster. In truth I needed something to cling to, to hold myself semi-upright, but I managed to pass myself off as chivalrous in the effort.
Fully half of the scavenging heathens we had wrestled with over possession of random items hanging from racks in any one of a dozen stores, had beat us to the burger emporium. It looked like a convention of Visigoths and Huns with savage tribes sprawled at tables filled with red meat and ale. And those were just the kids.
Being creatures of civility and refinement, we allowed as how we were willing to be seated in splendor among the uncouth, as we enjoyed a light repast. In my case, that consisted of what is called a Banzai Burger with steak fries and a made-in-heaven chocolate shake. I was well into the process of dispatching that shake before the Banzai Burger made its appearance, nestled among a bushel of fries in a tidy little paper-lined plastic basket.
I repressed the urge to pitch myself face-first into that basket, jaws snapping like a starving wolfhound, clutching it instead in both hands aristocratic pinkies extended, and lifting it in triumph toward my salivating open mouth. I disengaged my lower jaw like a boa constrictor to jam as much of this delicacy into the gaping maw as possible.
Now...the Banzai Burger is a work of culinary art: a half pound of perfectly prepared burger, topped with a pineapple ring setting on two wondrous slabs of melted cheese, and supported from the bottom half of the bun by two slices of tomato and some crunchy deliciousness that I didn’t bother to identify. There was lettuce aplenty, mayo, and some other incredibly tasty sauce slathered all over the thing. It was the Venus de Milo of burgers.
I sank my teeth into this creation with the bite pressure of a Nile crocodile...and the entire thing shot out of the back side of the bun like a grenade launcher, describing a perfect arc halfway across the table in the direction of my wife’s stunned expression, landing with a juicy “SPLOT!”, just inside the back edge of my little plastic basket. There wasn’t a single Visigoth or Hun who didn’t witness this performance, and I felt the weight of their amused stares as I peeled the empty halves of my burger bun apart to begin the sticky, slippery, ludicrous process of rebuilding my lunch one piece at a time. Our waitress flashed past, dropping a roll of paper towels onto my goo-covered claw, and smiling wickedly as she disappeared around a corner, where I heard way too much laughter among her and her co-workers.
By the time I finished with the task at hand and began taking timid little nips out of the edges, drooling as they were with mayo, sauce and melted cheese, I had used up half of the paper towels and stacked them randomly around the table. Each bite was a process from then until the end: chomp, chew, mop goo from fingers and forearms too, stash ruined paper towel, lift burger to mouth...and repeat.
I was thankful for the chocolate shake. That, at least, wasn’t part of my embarrassment. Not, that is, until I tried to set the large glass back on the table after taking a healthy slurp. Unknown science came into play at that point...the combination of mayo and delicious sauce conspired to produce a superglue binding that glass to my left palm with no intention of ever letting go. There was a moment of panic as I envisioned going through life with a large milkshake-stained decorative glass stuck to my appendage, but the adhesion only lasted for a minute or so.
In the end, as always, I looked across the table to see my wife, nearly expressionless—she’s seen these misadventures for so long—an air of resignation about her that belies her sense of wonder. I can hear the thoughts in her head: “Why God, why...?”
If He ever answers, I’m sure it’s something like this: “Just for laughs, long-suffering lady. Just for laughs”
Contact Lloyd Davis at psu74@yahoo.com
