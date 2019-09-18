Editor,
The verdict is in, the results are Pennsylvania police and EMS 25,000, Athens and Sayre PD 0.
According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office the above agencies have revived 25,000 people with naloxone since 2014. Since none of the local Athens or Sayre Police Department’s carry naloxone there is no chance that your son, daughter, brother, sister, wife, husband or other relatives or friends could receive this life saving relief in the event of an overdose.
There may be reasons why this is the policy or non-policy of the local police departments but whoever is in charge owes it to the community to explain the reasoning.
Jen Smith, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary, said, “We have a choice to accept overdoses and the disease of addiction as the new normal or to fight back. I choose to fight. We simply cannot get an individual the help they desperately need following an overdose if they are dead.”
The community awaits a response.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.