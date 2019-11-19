Annie doesn’t think anyone sets out to gather and collect so much that the day comes when they find themselves facing the “D” word.
“D” for declutter; sounds great even though you know you have no idea the work ahead. Trouble is Annie does not know where to start.
Folks raised in our parents’ generation, during the depression, always said, “Don’t get rid of it, you might need it.”
Good philosophy except Annie doesn’t have the storage space and to be honest the memory. She finds herself purchasing what she already has because she forgot she has it or doesn’t remember where it is when she needs it.
Heard from the younger generation, “if you haven’t used it in 5 years, get rid of it.”
This isn’t bad advice either except Annie is an avid reader (like me) and has books ahead like most readers. Can’t get rid of the books even if we haven’t had time to read them in 5 years. (Never as much reading time as we would like)
Over the years, Annie has managed to get rid of some items, by using them up or breaking them; accidentally.
Some have advised Annie to do a yard sale, rummage sale or just sell them on-line. This sounds like even more work; and not sure she knows how to do it. How do you set prices on items you don’t want anyway? Putting them out on-line has to involve either giving out the home address, or mailing expenses, right?
Now back to the clutter, Annie advises to stop collecting the collections. She knows someone who after her mother passed, the daughter had about 150 salt and pepper shaker sets to store or find new homes for; another she knew had over 200 bells. What do you do with these type of items?
Often when a person has a collection; friends and family find out and add to it. Nice until the decluttering phase comes and you must clean out some of what you have. Getting rid of what you have can also make you feel guilty for giving away a gift.
Annie attempted a “re-gifting” one time. You know giving a gift given to you to someone else; trouble is Annie accidentally gave it to the person who had given it to her a few years earlier. Luckily the friend had really liked the item so didn’t mind and accepted it gratefully. But of course to this day she has never let Annie forget. (grin)
For a future idea, maybe a small tag with initials on each item will help in the re-gifting idea.
Lots of good ideas to lessen the clutter like food banks who take in other items to help pay for the food, the Salvation Army and many more. If you are looking to make a profit in the decluttering; then maybe the internet, advertising, or auctions can help.
Above all STOP COLLECTING; to stay out from under the clutter. Will help the wallet as well.
Off the soap box and back to the decluttering while I can still see out the windows.
