Editor,
I am writing regarding the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
Article II Section 2 of the Constitution states that the President shall have the power, by and with the consent of the Senate, shall appoint Judges of the Supreme Court.
President Trump nominated Barrett on September 26, 2020 in accordance with the Constitution.
I want to raise two questions regarding the process:
How long does it take to confirm a Supreme Court Justice?
What is the process should a vacancy occur during a Presidential election year?
In consideration of the first question, the following information might be helpful, here is the length of time it took for several justices from time of presidential nomination to Senate confirmation.
Brett Kavanaugh 2018 — 89 days
Neil Gorsuch 2017 — 66 days
Elena Kagan 2010 — 88 days
Sonia Sotomayor 2009 — 67 days
Samuel Alito 2005 — 92 days
John Roberts 2005 — 31 days
Stephen Breyer 1994 — 73 days
Ruth B Ginsburg 1993 — 43 days
Clarence Thomas 1991 — 107 days
Antonin Scalia 1986 — 86 days
Sandra D O’Connor 1981 — 34 days
Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsay Graham said his committee will report her nomination out of committee on October 22. It will then be up to Senate Majority Leader to schedule a confirmation date.
It is expected that McConnell will schedule the vote before election day, November 3. If the vote is as late as October 29 then the total days from nomination to confirmation will be 34 days.
In regards to the second question, no Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed after July during a presidential election year. Also, as we all remember, McConnell blocked former President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016.
McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in their selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President.”
So, we have a rushed, but not illegal, process for confirmation and a contradiction by McConnell in his reasoning for going forward with Barrett’s confirmation.
Does this truly reflect the voice of the American people? I’ll let the readers render their judgment when they read this and more importantly on November 3.
David A Fortune
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.