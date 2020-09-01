Response to “What about people without Trump signs?”
Caller 1: I don’t have a Trump sign. I’m not a Democrat. I’m independent, and I’m not voting for him.
Caller 2: First of all, you don’t have to have a sign out in your front yard to tell who you’re voting for. That’s really no one’s business or your neighbor’s business. Furthermore, I am a Republican so all people that don’t have signs out aren’t necessarily Democrats.
Solution to telemarketers
This is for all of you who feel that you have to look at the Caller ID screen or listen on the answering machine and screen your call because you’re so afraid of talking to telemarketers. There’s a much easier way to get rid of telemarketers. At the first instinct that a telemarketer is on the line, all you have to do is place one palm over each end of the phone … and hold it for about 30 seconds. The telemarketer will leave you alone form then on. Telemarketers like answering machines because they think you’re not home and they want to keep calling you. Using this method will let them know that you really don’t want to talk to them and they won’t bother you.
Walk to school
I was just wondering why on hot sunny days, kids have to be driven to school when they can see the school from their house.
Masks not needed while eating
Regarding wearing masks in a restaurant while eating — my suggestion is to stay home and cook yourself, and not have to worry about who has a mask on and who doesn’t.
Bothered by Commissioner’s party
I find it very disturbing to see on Commissioner Doug McLinko’s Facebook page pictures of a party he held recently … Almost everyone else is following the guidelines and trying to keep the numbers down so we can get our lives back and keep our kids in school.
Thanks for the benches
This is a kudos to the River Walk people on the installation of the fine benches. Much needed, greatly appreciated by the walkers. Thank you so much.”
Take it easy on the throttle
Motorcycles are means of travel. They are fine if ridden safely. Most of the owners enjoy their use and do not abuse folks’ peace. However, some annoy us with their tactics and extreme noise.
All Lives Matter
How come they don’t have an All Lives Matter rally?
What time is it?
Does anyone know whatever became of the time and temperature that used to be on every bank and financial institution? … They were a great convenience to people who needed the time and temperature as they drove down the street. If banks could look into reinstating them on their signage, it would be a great convenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.
Trump didn’t follow through
When Trump supporters insist to me that the man has kept all of his promises, I just say to them: ‘Really? How is that wall coming? Will Mexico’s payments for it be made in installments or one lump sum? And how about those tax returns he’s promised to open up since they’re being audited. How many years are we going to have to wait for that?’ He’s not keeping them.
New Sayre name suggestion
I’m suggesting the Surge. The graphic would show a group of student-athletes charging the field. I assume a decision to change the present name might hinge on whether an acceptable alternative can be found.
Trump to blame for anarchy
President Trump and his law-breaking criminal puppets are to blame for all the destructive riots all across the country.
Trump not helping most Americans
The era of Donald Trump has been bad for everyone and everything, apart from the super rich and their tax bills, the real estate developers and their tax breaks and the white supremacists. They seem to have been granted permission from the top to say the quiet part out loud.
Open Tioga Downs
I think it’s terrible that we can’t get Tioga Downs Casino open. All the (Native American-owned) ones are open, and I know several people that are traveling to the (Native American) casinos instead of spending money in our community. Come on, let’s get Tioga Downs open.
Appreciation for Patty Mac,
but not for Athens Council
Many thanks to Pat McDonald for returning Soundoff to the Morning Times for the Valley to read. A lot of Athens folks would appreciate for the Athens Borough Council to leave the ordinance as it is so that there would be no chickens. It doesn’t matter what space is needed. We don’t want chickens with the smell and the sound.
What’s next, changing
street names in Sayre?
It seems like Sayre School District has enough to contend with to keep educators, staff and students all safe during this critical time period, let alone dealing with change of the school logo. Did those behind the demand for change look at all the streets in Sayre with Indian names? Is that going to be next? It seems Athens has none named after Indians.
