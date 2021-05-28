Nursing is one of the highest callings to which a human life can be devoted was a fact that was strongly emphasized at the seventeenth annual commencement of the Robert Packer Hospital School for Nurses, when twenty-two members of the graduating class of 1921 received diplomas Thursday June 2, 1921.
Hon. A. C. Fanning of Towanda, formerly president judge of Bradford County, was the speaker of the day and he gave high praise to the members of the nursing profession for their fidelity to duty. He told of the great work done during the Crimean War by Florence Nightingale and during the Civil War by Clara Barton and how the latter became the president of the American Red Cross Society. To be a graduate nurse of the Packer Hospital is indeed a high honor, according to the speaker of the day. The excellent training given under Dr. Donald Guthrie, surgeon-in-chief and his assistants and the admirable precepts of Miss Susan Hearle so qualify graduates of the Packer Hospital Training School that they are accepted throughout this country as being nurses who are highly competent. At past commencements 151 nurses were graduated from the Packer Hospital Training School and of that number sixteen saw service abroad during the World War. There are said to be 119 avenues for nurses to follow after graduation, according to Judge Fanning. They can specialize in many branches of their profession and he spoke at some length of the work that is being performed by public health nurses in the way of improving health in the communities, where their service is retained. According to Judge Fanning influence of the Robert Packer Hospital is ever widening rapidly. At first the hospital drew patients from Bradford County and adjoining counties but in 1921 it was drawing from other states. This influence destined to further widen and made it imperative for the hospital to grow in size and the time is coming according to the speaker when it will be one of the largest institutions in the country. Then the speaker gave a picture of what the future would bring forth. It was a picture of “sometime.” He foresaw that the Packer Hospital would be a mammoth institution for the alleviation of suffering, and at that future day there would be a large structure, imposing in size and decorated and furnished elaborately and over the door would be the inscription: “Robert Packer Hospital Training School Home for Nurses.”
“You graduates form the largest class in the history of the hospital. But I cannot say that you are the best class. I can say you for the largest class and are equal to the best class,” said Dr. Guthrie in an address to the graduates. Nurses of great experience have been graduated from the hospital in classes of the past. They have taken a high place in their chosen profession, and it would be impossible to say that the graduates of the class of 1921 are superior to the other classes, but Dr. Guthrie said that this year’s class is the equal of any in the past. He paid tribute to the work of the profession of nursing placing it on the same plane as that of medicine and the clergy. All three are working with the view of bettering humanity and they are noble callings. Dr. Guthrie highly commended the work performed by Miss Hearle and asked the nurses to keep her ever in memory, while following their profession. He pointed to Miss Hearle as an example of what he wished the nurses of Packer hospital to be for she is loyal to her profession, conscientious and self-sacrificing and is indeed the type of an ideal nurse, according to the surgeon-in-chief. Dr. Guthrie said that he much regretted that there is a strong drift in some of the hospitals in this country towards the spirit of Bolshevism. Nurses in such hospitals are no longer devoted to their duty. They are simply doing the work they must perform but their hearts are not in their endeavors. They are not devoted to their profession, they have too many outside attractions and they are becoming disciples of the “Reds.” They are not the conscientious, self-sacrificing old-fashioned nurses they should, they are Bolshevists, said Dr. Guthrie. But he said that he was glad that the spirit had not affected the Packer hospital and advised the graduating class to give their best efforts to the calling and be true and faithful members of their profession.
Edwin M. Dunham, vice president of the board of trustees presented diplomas to the twenty-two graduates and at the same time hospital pins were presented to the nurses by Miss Hearle. The commencement exercises opened with divine invocation by the Rev. A. O. Caldwell, pastor of the First Presbyterian church of Waverly, and was closed with benediction by the Rev. J. L. Shanley of the Church of the Epiphany of Sayre.
The commencement exercises were held on the hospital lawn, just south of the operating pavilion. The graduates, the members of the alumni association of the training school and the nurses now in training presented an inspiring sight as they marched two by two, to the hospital lawn for the exercises. IN the line of nurses were the twenty-two members of the graduating class, fifteen members of the corps of nurses and thirty-five undergraduates and twenty-five members of the School of Nursing Alumni Association.
The night before graduation a dance was given in the auditorium of the Coleman Memorial Parish House in honor of the class and many friends of the graduates were present. The evening proved to be very enjoyable. Music for the dancing as well as during the commencement exercises was rendered by Nichols orchestra of Waverly.
The class of 1921 was entertained at the Iron Kettle Inn on Waverly Hill by members of the Alumni association after the graduation and that brought the activities of the seventeenth annual commencement to a close.
The members of the graduating class of 1921 were:
Ruth Eleanor Albertson, Elmira; Ruth Winifred Allen, Newark Valley; Sue E. Bordon, Corning; Irene Blizzard, Noxen; Bess A. Barns, Camptown; Genevieve A. Bird, New Albany; Lulu Jane Card, Sylvania; Mayme A. Clarey, Dansville; Anna Cangley, Athens; Mary Coveney, Towanda; Betty Elliott, Towanda; Alice E. Fairchild, Towanda; Ruth Gavette, Athens; Pauline Haiges, Wilkes-Barre; Helen H. Haight, East Canton; Mary D. Law, Kingston; Lucy Martin, Sayre; Janet G. Pearsall, Mauch Chunk; Florence Scott, Towanda; Isabel Setser, Meshoppen; Vina L. Tillotson, Canton.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
