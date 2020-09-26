By the time you get comfortable with the current issue of this illustrious newspaper, coffee steaming in your favorite mug within less than arm’s reach, Autumn will have arrived. My favorite time of year will have made its official entrance at 9:31a.m. EDT on Tuesday, the 22nd. We’ll know by now if Autumn came in on frosty cat’s paws, offering damage to brass monkeys everywhere.
For my money, Autumn should ease itself in with cool temperatures, but the last full day of summer sported 34 degrees at 6:30 a.m. here at El Rancho Davis, and to quote the Queen, “We were not amused.”
I gave serious consideration to slipping a T-shirt over my head, because I respond unfavorably to super-chilled air assaulting my flesh. I have stood in awe of the women of the world for decades as the seasons turn toward the bottom of the temperature gauge. No t-shirts, and as often as not, a skirt or a dress. That’s a fair amount of exposed flesh. I know I couldn’t do it. I can’t even begin to imagine how Scotsmen and Scotsboys wear kilts. Seems like they’d have invented long johns in clan colors centuries ago to wear under kilts.
This is just one of many thoughts that have occupied my mind recently. Here are a few others: I’ve been enjoying SiriusXM in the car recently--a free 90 day trial--and I’m hooked. Many of you already know about ‘70’s on 7 and 80’s on 8, etc. Great stuff. My own musical memory goes back to the birth of rock’n’roll...50’s on 5. I love how primitive those ancient recordings sound today, and I find myself laughing at the backup singers whose only job well into the ‘60’s was to make nonsense noises. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” was released and covered probably half a dozen times beginning in 1961, with a choir of backers-up chanting “A-Weem Aweh, A-Weem Aweh.” One of the most memorable lines in the history of popular music: “In the jungle, the mighty jungle, the lion sleeps tonight.” Until someone wakes him up chanting incessantly A-Weem Aweh A-Weem Aweh, and there’s nothing worse than a sleep-deprived lion!
“He’s So Fine,” by the Chiffons, was a huge hit in ‘63, and the ladies who didn’t sing lead got to intone the immortal “Doolang doolang doolang” after every English language phrase. “He’s so fine...doolang doolang doolang...wish he was mine...doolang doolang doolang…” That’s a biggie to have on your resume. Not long ago, in Dave Keeler’s column, just to your right, Dave quoted the late Little Richard: “A wop bop aloomop, alop bam boom!”
They just don’t write ‘em like that anymore.
Here’s another topic that continually makes me grind my teeth: when did major insurance companies give up trying to sell their product in favor of really awful comedy that barely includes reference to their fine protection packages?
Has anybody, even one single human being, switched from their current insurer to Progressive (which I’m sure is a fine company) because Flo and Jamie are just so darn funny? (Spoiler alert: they’re not even amusing, let alone funny). Those TV commercials should be gathered in a public square and incinerated. And while the bonfire is raging, how about tossing the ludicrous Limu Emu series of abominations into the inferno? Two excellent insurers whose reputations are heading for the toilet because their ad agencies are apparently being run by preschoolers. Shameful. I can just see these toddler geniuses kicking around in their green plastic turtle sandboxes, crabbing about that darn Geico Gecko. “What’s he got that we haven’t?” How about charm and wit? And an English accent. That all by itself lends credence to any sales pitch. Americans are crazy for English accents. Every hair product known to humankind sells better if the pitch man or woman calls it
“Haaaiiihhhh Caaaahhh.”
Last on my list of profundities: I recently stopped by my currently favorite coffee-and-newspaper place in The Valley and ran into a fellow alum of the coffee gang that used to gather at Carl’s newsstand in Sayre. He happened to be sitting, mask off and on the table, with his morning read and a cuppa, as I, mask on, was headed for the door with mine. Naturally we struck up a conversation about how things have changed since March thanks to Coronavirus. It occurred to me that some of the restrictions we’ve all been dealing with are patently ridiculous. Apparently science has determined that the virus never drops to the level of a seated person’s state of being, but is in fact highly likely to hover in the face of anyone standing within six feet of that seated person. That’s why it’s okay to take your mask off once you’ve plopped your posterior onto a chair. But woe betide you if you rise from that seat without strapping on that facial covering first. I can be a pretty gullible guy sometimes, but “Come on, man…”
I am honestly all in on mask wearing. Not a problem. But can anyone be expected to believe there’s a line of demarcation somewhere near three feet from the floor below which this virus simply becomes innocuous, but above which it lurks maliciously, waiting for the next forgetful victim to rise without strapping on facial protection. That seems to me to be the medical equivalent of “A-Weem Aweh A-Weem Aweh…”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
