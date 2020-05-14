Victory in Europe Day is the day celebrating the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday May 8, 1945, marking the end of World War II in Europe.
Adolf Hitler, the Nazi leader had committed suicide on April 30 during the Battle of Berlin and Germany’s surrender was authorized by his successor Reichsprasident Karl Donitz.
In the United States, the event coincided with President Harry Truman’s 61st birthday. He dedicated the victory to the memory of his predecessor, Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had died of a cerebral hemorrhage less than a month earlier, on April 12,1945.
According to the Sayre Evening Times May 8, 1945: The valley last night and today observed the closing of hostilities in Europe mildly and reverently with church services as the principal activity.
Special services in churches, special assembles in the schools followed by the dismissal of classes, cessation of business and industry were the ways the Valley noted the victory over the Hitlerian forces. Other worship services were scheduled that evening.
The only sign of jubilation was the blowing of the Lehigh Valley shop whistle, followed quickly by the blowing of engine whistles in the Sayre yards and the ringing of bells in Athens, and the blowing of the siren and automobile horns in Waverly..
Services were scheduled that evening at 7:30 in each of the Catholic churches of the Valley. Union Protestant services were slated in the Athens, Sayre and Waverly Methodist churches, and the Sayre Church of Christ at the same hour. First Church of Christ Scientist, Waverly planned services at 8, also the Christian Science Society of Sayre, at 7:30.
Over 500 school children from the Sayre schools attended service in the Methodist church that morning following the announcement of VE-Day.
Rev. George Summerson (Pastor Sayre Methodist church) was in charge, assisted by Rev. Paul Wells (Pastor Sayre Presbyterian church), Rev. John Whitney (Pastor First Baptist Church Sayre) and Rev. Charles W. Swope (Pastor Sayre Church of Christ). The prayer of dedication was offered by Robert Stevens one of the high school group.
Company “A” of the Pennsylvania State Guard Reserve under the command of Capt. Alan J. Donlon was called to duty to keep order in Athens.
A special assembly was held at the Athens school that morning when students heard the radio messages by President Truman, Prime Minister Churchill, Secretary of War Stimson and others. High School Principal Irving W. Hazard was in charge of devotions and a talk on the meaning of VE-Day was given by Supervising Principal Eugene R. Crediford. There was patriotic singing and appropriate readings. The VE-Day message of Francie Haas, state supervisor of public instruction was read to the students.
Athens schools were dismissed at 11 o’clock that morning and classes were resumed at the usual time the next day. The baseball game scheduled to be played at Troy that afternoon was postponed.
Waverly Public schools held special assemblies that morning and were dismissed for the rest of the day in observance of VE-Day. In the Senior High School students remained in their homerooms where they heard the President’s proclamation and Churchill’s address then marched into the auditorium where special services were conducted.
Praying of the Rosary and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament was held that evening at 7:30 o’clock in St. James the Apostle Catholic Church, Waverly at which time a Te Deum Laudamus, the hymn of Thanksgiving was sung.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
