The one hundred and twenty-fifth anniversary of the first trip of the Black Diamond Express will occur on May 18, 2021.
One hundred and twenty-five years ago the “star” train of the Lehigh Valley Railroad company, correctly designated at that time as “The Handsomest Train in the World” made its initial run between Jersey City and Buffalo and between Buffalo and Jersey City. The first train operated, both eastbound and westbound, consisted of one café car, two coaches and an observation car. By 1921 when the train was twenty-five years old train No. 10 the eastbound Black Diamond Express consisted of one baggage and mail car, four coaches, three parlor cars and one diner. Train No. 9 the westbound Black Diamond Express, consisted of a baggage and mail car, four coaches, three parlor cars, and one diner.
What the Black Diamond looked like on that day one hundred twenty-five years ago when the express made its first run can best be learned from an advertisement appearing in a Lehigh Valley timetable.
“The first car of the train is a mammoth combination baggage and café car, sixty-seven feet in length, and surpasses in style and finish anything of its kind ever built. The forward part of the car is constructed without platform, and for nineteen feet is occupied by the baggage compartment.
“To the rear of the baggage compartment is the combined café, library, writing and smoking room for gentlemen, where the necessaries (and luxuries) of life, as rapidly and as exquisitely prepared as at any restaurant or hotel in the world, are served by trained servants.
“The kitchen is presided over by a corps of competent chefs, skilled in the culinary art, and is complete with every facility at hand for preparing and serving substantials and delicacies in most appetizing fashion.
“The regular dining compartment in the rear of the car is furnished with the most complete appointments, and meals a la carte may be ordered at any time.
“The day coaches are Pullman built, after the latest models. Each car contains ladies’ and gentlemen’s lavatories and large comfortable smoking rooms.
“The last car of the train is a magnificent Pullman Palace Car, with seating capacity for twenty-eight persons. This is an observation car, having plate glass windows at the rear end, and wicker chairs which are so arranged as to be placed at the pleasure of the passenger so that a view may be had of the panoramic changes of the scenery.
“This car has no smoking room but in addition to the drawing room, has a ladies retiring room. This room contains lounges, writing tables and easy chairs and a library of current literature, together with daily and weekly papers and magazines. Connecting with this compartment are the lavatories.
“The train is lighted throughout (including vestibules) by Pintsch gas, heated by steam, and protected by the Westinghouse automatic brake system, and with Pullman extension vestibules (which protect the full length of the car) fitted with non-telescoping device.
“Each car of the train is finished in polished Mexican mahogany, panels and inlaid beveled French plate mirrors. The ceilings are of the new style Empire dome pattern, finished in white and gold.
“The exterior of the car is painted Lehigh Valley standard.
“The air pressure system is used, giving a continuous flow of water at the various stands in all the cars.”
From the day of its initial run. The Black Diamond Express became the symbol of up-to-date railroading. One of the earliest of the flickering motion pictures bore its name, while everywhere people referred to it as the “Honeymoon Express” because of its appeal to newly married couples en route to America’s favorite honeymoon resort Niagara Falls. My grandparents Edward and Kathryn O’Keefe Maloney took the “Diamond” from Towanda to Niagara Falls when they were married in 1919.
Over the years the Black Diamond changed radically in appearance, although the ideal behind it remained the same—the utmost in travel luxury.
By the 1940s the motive power was terrifically greater, to meet the changing conditions of the years, Air-conditioned observation parlor-lounge cars gave the traveler comfort that was unknown when the Diamond first appeared in 1896, the scheme of, interior decorations kept up with the modern trends to remain, always, in the best possible taste.
The train was named for the railroad’s major cargo, anthracite coal, which was known as “the black diamond” because of its exceptional hardness and high value. As a result, the railroad used “the Route of the Black Diamond” as its slogan.
On May 11, 1959, at 11 a.m. with two toots and three bells the last westbound run of the train the called “The Handsomest Train in the World” rode off into history. This marked the beginning of the end of passenger service on the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society
