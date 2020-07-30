Editor,
You have to soon start thinking about your choice for President in this Novembers election. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have had their teams get together and come up with some things they would like the DNC to put in their platform. This from a CNN report on that meeting.
Lower the Medicare age to 60. Provide FREE or low cost health coverage through a public option and automatically enroll Americans already in social safety net programs.
Immigration — Undo the Trump executive actions. Halt deportations for 100 days. Don’t let local law enforcement play any role in immigration enforcement. Open the door to America for refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers. Detention as a last resort for immigration policy. I guess in other words, abolish the borders. Make a path to citizenship for nearly 11 million people in the U.S.
Install 500 million solar panels and 60,000 U.S. made wind turbines. Eliminate carbon pollution in the U.S. by 2035. Transition the entire fleet of 500,000 school buses to U.S. made zero emissions alternatives within 5 years. Remove the federal prohibition on marijuana and let the states decide if they want to legalize it or not.
Provide significant federal aid to state and local governments to address budget shortfalls that in in large part are due to states over spending before the pandemic.
Provide FREE college tuition for family’s earning less than $125,000. Make tuition FREE for all Community Colleges. Ban federal funding at for profit private charter schools. Opposes private school vouchers. Double the maximum Pell grant for low income students. Give $10,000 in immediate student debt relief to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Expand food stamps, ensure that employers provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. End cash bail and withholding of funds to states that continue to use it. Hopefully they will do a better job than New York city has, with arrest and release the same day.
I think you know where the FREE money comes from. It will be added to the already enormous nation debt. And it will never be paid back. Your increase in taxes won’t even be a drop in the bucket. Your grandchildren and great grand children will never be able to pay it back anyway.
If you like FREE stuff you know who to vote for. Of course we will all be stepping up to the plate to help pay for the FREE stuff. Don’t worry about the national debt, you can see politicians don’t.
I didn’t see anything about how this is all going to be paid for, and they would like you to remember, we are the land of the FREE.
Ray Rinebold,
Chemung
