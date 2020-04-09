Waverly Lodge, No. 1490 L.O.O.M. held their fourth annual banquet Thursday night May 6, 1920, in their spacious hall on Broad Street (The building was at 365 Broad Street and is now a vacant lot at one time Edgar Hall Grocery was on the ground floor). Supper was served at 9:15. Long before the appointed hour, members and guests began assembling in the cozy club rooms and enjoyed themselves with music, games, etc., A large delegation from Corning were present, including the officers of Corning Lodge and Postmaster Lenahan, who delivered the chief address.
At the approaching hour the members and guests were lined up and marched into the banquet hall. As they entered the hall, The Merry Maker’s orchestra composed of six talented musicians played a catchy march each person marching to his chair, after all were seated the orchestra played The Star-Spangled Banner, which was sung by the entire assemblage.
The tables were handsomely decorated, with potted plants and colors of the order. Before each plate was a souvenir program containing the menu, which consisted of:
Balked Ham with Dressing
Mashed Potatoes
Brown Gravy
Creamed Peas
Fruited Jell-O
Cabbage Salad
Coffee
Cake
Ice Cream
Cigars
The menu was served by the ladies of Moose heart Legion and to them on account of their zealous work and effort looking after the dinners, were the main factors in making the banquet a success. While the diners were enjoying themselves, the orchestra poured fourth enchanting music.
After all, had partaken and the cigars were passed, Chairman Myers of the banquet committee introduced John Kuhl as toastmaster a position he handled in a very capable manner. The first speaker called upon was Frank Clohessey and after thunderous applause gave a little talk, mingled with witty stories of his experiences as a Moose. Miss Rockwell a popular and well-known lady of Waverly gave a number of whistling solos which were heartily applauded and enjoyed by all. The toastmaster then introduced Dictator Barret of Corning who gave an account of the workings of the Corning lodge and a brief history of the same.
Frank Howard, a prominent citizen of Waverly was then introduced as the next speaker. Mr. Howard gave a very interesting and timely talk on The Meaning of Fraternal Brotherhood, as a means of combating the propaganda that is rampant throughout the world today. The toastmaster then called upon Thomas Morrisey a popular and well-known entertainer, who responded, with a side-splitting monologue, and kept the audience in an uproar with witty stories. Secretary Pollock of Corning and Secretary Conant of Waverly were then called upon and each tried to tell the other how to keep the funds of the lodge in the proper manner. After a lot of discussion on the subject the matter was left to the Supreme Secretary for final settlement. The toastmaster then introduced Postmaster Lenahan of Corning, who during his talk had the action and expression of William J. Bryan embodied in his words. A jolly personage, a good storyteller and an eloquent speaker, Mr. Lenahan thanked each and every one for the enjoyable evening, and then requested the ladies of Mooseheart Legion to appear in the hall. After the ladies were seated, all present were thrilled with the wonderful talk given by the speaker, who spoke on the subject of women. Relating instances from the time of Joan of Arc, down to the present time where in woman was man’s and country’s only friend, including the women of Mooseheart Legion who had been the means of making the banquet a success. The speaker concluded his speech by reciting a poem on The Death of Thomas Moore, the poet.
The numbers then retired to the richly furnished club rooms and talked over the excellent time while the orchestra played snappy hops and steps until a late hour. The committee in charge were A. R. Myers, Hotalin, Cushing and Brougham and to them in their faithful work and cooperation of the ladies order belong the credit of the most successful banquet held in Waverly Lodge.
On Sunday May 23, 1920 the Waverly Lodge were the guests of the Corning Lodge, when the Waverly team initiated a class of candidates.
In May of 1920 the Waverly Lodge had a membership of three hundred and eighty and it was expected as they forged ahead that the lodge would be second to none of the fraternal orders of the valley.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
