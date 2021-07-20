Confederate statues
Taking down the Confederate generals statues was the RIGHT thing to do. What country puts up statues to honor their enemies? Those generals fought against the United States Army! I had an 18 year old great, great, great uncle who was killed at Gettysburg, my great, great, great grandmother had to go on the train to bring his body home. Yes it’s history but if we are going to honor generals, it should be members of the United States Military or those who fought along side our military. Definitely not those who fought AGAINST the United States.
Vaccinated
I have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Is there some way I can cancel that so I can become a true Trump supporter again?
Senior exposure
Really? Bradford county with a vaccination rate of 32.8% is it wise to expose our most vulnerable population considering the recent rise in the infection rate.
Get vaccinated
Do we really want our children to return to school this Fall wearing masks again all day? Please get vaccinated now to improve the percentages in Bradford County.
Consider mandating COVID vaccinations
County Governments, School District Administrators, large employers like Guthrie, Dandy MiniMarts, Dupont, Cargill, and others, please consider mandating COVID vaccinations for your employees like you may do with the flu shot. With the new aggressive COVID variant circulating, It might the only way to keep this region moving forward and continuing our nice return to normalcy.
Suing manufacturers
Once again, the New York State governor, with no opposition from the democratic majority and with the assistance of his attorney general, partaking a logical approach to guns. If guns are involved in a serious injury or fatality, regardless of the background of the person who pulled the trigger, the manufacturers of the guns can be legally sued. If this is a logical way to approach it, then this will be helpful with vehicle incidents, tools, our food supply where machines are used to manufacture the food. If there’s serious injury, illness or death, then we can legally sue the car manufacturers, tool manufacturers and the equipment manufacturers with no fault to the person operating (them). Sounds logical to me.
Violent crime
According to the news, serious crimes and shooting are in an out of control pace in cities like Chicago, New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta — and the list goes on and a on. What’s the common denominator? There are a few. They’re all democratically controlled. Two, vocally they’ve supported “defund the police”. Three, they’ve demonstrated no support for the police department. Four, they’re all working to spin this as the Republicans’ fault and they can’t walk away from this fast enough. They created this monster and they have no idea how to correct the situation they created except for one: don’t take blame, don’t come up with solutions but place blame. They’re in the “spin” situation.
Valley pool
Speaking of the Valley Playland in Athens, does anybody remember what happened to the Valley Memorial Swimming Pool? I do. I have to pay to swim there now. Think about it. Not fair at all.
Democrats on a plane
What does everybody think about the Democrats taking a private jet from Texas so they don’t have to vote and going to Washington with their case of Miller Lite and going to luxury White House hotels that we’re paying tax dollars for. I don’t think our tax dollars should pay them. If they can’t stay on the job and do their job, they ought to be fired or put on suspension with no pay. But I guess they’re looking at the other side. Give me some feedback.
Fact check: So far the House Democratic caucus, other legislative funds and donations have paid for the trip. House members receive $600 per month and $221 per day while in session. Most if not all are expected to return the $221 per day.
A thank you
I’ve wanted to call since Memorial Day to tell whomever is taking care of the Sayre Epiphany Catholic Cemetery they are doing a marvelous job. They work day and night, and before Memorial Day I heard them trimming and mowing on Sundays. Thank you very much for the wonderful job that you’re doing on the Epiphany Cemetery.
Round Top roads
I was just reading Tuesday’s paper and I see the Round Top Challenge is coming to the park out there. Just being up Round Top Road yesterday, I had to call in and say that I hope the runners aren’t running in the road because the potholes are so bad that you could lose a runner or two in them. That road is atrocious. They even tried to patch some of the holes, but the patches are above the top of the road surface. It’s really bad to drive a car up there, let alone run on the road.
Old School
vs. New School
Old school was work plus effort equals prosperity. New school: work’s too hard, complain a lot, and sign up for the next entitlement program. The old way’s the best way.
Looking for accountability
I fully agree with the Soundoff caller for accountability in the Bradford County system. I fully support and agree with his idea that Commissioner Doug McLinko, who endorsed and helped elect some of our seedy representatives, should be eliminated from his position. Voters should wake up and realize that McLinko needs to go.
Check the date
Before the Park Commission decides on a date for their Round Top Challenge, they should check with Guthrie to see if they’re going to run their Guthrie Gallop in 2022 because it’s normally in the first two weeks of May.
Climate change
Democrats talk about climate change. Where in the Bible does it say the Earth is going to end by climate change?
Another President
Biden record
According to an Associated Press article printed on the front page of the Morning Times recently, overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year. That’s a 21,000 death rise from the previous high of 72,000 deaths. Can that 29-percent increase be attributed to the excessive lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or was this caused by the excessive amounts of illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl flowing across our wide-open southern border.
Fireworks
I’m wondering why people persist in setting off fireworks two weeks after the Fourth of July? All these terrible thunder and lightning storms we’ve been having — on Saturday night, an hour after the storms all settled down, we had to listen to that and our dogs, and I’m sure veterans, are afraid. Something should be done about this. People who are doing this are idiots.
