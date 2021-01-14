Editor,
I would like to respond to the editor’s note mentioned in the newspaper frequently that “there has been no proof provided on any allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.”
Well I would like to address the ongoing voter interference by the media including the Associated Press as well as the Morning Times frequently suppressing any negative reports concerning the Democratic Party i.e. Hunter Biden, and at the same time reporting any of many negative stories concerning the Republican Party i.e. fake Russian dossier.
I know this to be a fact because I’ve seen it in the newspaper every single day for the past four years.
Brian Phillips
Athens
