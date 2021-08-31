Trump fan
We need Donald Trump back to straighten things out. Let’s get him back in there.
Putting the blame
where it’s due
It’s refreshing to see that this administration is answering questions without being abusive to the reporters. That being said, we must remember that this started with the Trump administration saying that all of the troops would be out by May. That put this administration between a rock and a hard place. Let’s not forget what former Gov. Corbett did before he left office. He’s the one responsible for raising the gas tax that we now blame the Wolf administration for.
Please fix the road
1. I was wondering when somebody is going to fix the road at the intersection between Route 34 and Chemung Street. The intersection is bad enough to get out of Route 34 or the Dandy Mini Mart without all of the road bumps.
2. With regards to Saturday’s Morning Times report concerning infrastructure repairs for Athens Township. As an Athens Township taxpayer, I am wondering why the township should consider using township tax dollars for road repair for a park that is used by people from surrounding communities. How do Athens Township taxpayers benefit from using our tax dollars for road repairs (at the park) that could be used for road repairs that could be used for residential roads that are being used daily by our township taxpayers? It seems that there isn’t a strategy for getting our residential township roads repaired and resurfaced. If the township has a detailed plan for township road repairs, I suggest that the Morning Times request and publish it for public review.
Biden question
How many people out there think Joe Biden is incapable of being Commander in Chief? I mean, the man cam’t even come out and do a daily briefing; he’s had questions asked to him and wrote down his answers. He has pictures of the reporters who can ask questions to call on. This last mess he made since he’s been in office in Afghanistan — what about those poor veterans, the militaries, the family of them. And then we got Nancy Pelosi out — strike three — doing a fundraiser with nobody masked and then we have Schumer dancing around with Colbert, if that wasn’t a sight to see. I would like to know when the Morning Times and all of these other newspapers and the fake news is gonna start bashing Biden and the Democrats the way they used to bash Trump and the Republicans.
Flag information
This is in response to the person who keeps complaining about people displaying their flags all the time. If they really cared all that much about the flag, perhaps they should read the flag code which says that if you have an all-weather flag it is permissible to display the flag at any time. It does not have to be taken down when it rains. Maybe you should educate yourself a little bit before you start pointing your finger at other people.
Harris’ priorities
Absolutely incredible that Vice President Harris is going to Vietnam for a trip when she won’t go to the border to see what’s going on down there with all of these immigrants. They’re streaming into our country with COVID and who knows what. Vice President Harris needs to get a reality check and realize that she is not behaving in the manner of a vice president and she’s not looking out for the people of this country. Why would you go to Vietnam when all of this is happening down south in our own country at the border. Head to the border, Harris. You don’t need to be going overseas.
Editor’s Note: Vice President Harris was at the border on June 25. She was in El Paso, which was then one of the hot spots for Border Patrol encounters.
Pride
I wonder if everybody’s proud of their Biden vote. Can they look at themselves in the mirror now?
School workers
I’m very concerned about school workers who refuse to take the coronavirus vaccine. Why do you work in schools if you don’t care enough about the students to protect them as well as all children. Do. Your. Part.
Tax return woes
Where’s my federal income tax return? I filed my 2020 income tax return on March 11 and I still haven’t heard a thing in regard to my refund. I’m wondering how many other folks are in the same situation. This is pathetic.
Making trouble
Already the New York lawmakers — I call them the troublemakers — are complaining about our new administration; who our governor picked for a running mate and for lieutenant governor. They’ve already started and she’s been in office two days. We know what they’re like. We ought to get rid of a few of them.
Fitness level
Biden is unfit to be President of the United States. His disastrous policies at our southern border and Afghanistan are wreaking havoc on our country. When the press questions his policies, he ignores them and walks away. He doesn’t know what he is doing and his presidency is a complete disaster. He should be impeached for incompetency and failure to carry out his duties as President of the United States.
Iceland vs. USA
I recently saw where the country of Iceland has not had a COVID death since May. It stated that 90 percent of the country is vaccinated. When asked, the people felt it was their civic duty to get vaccinated. This country could learn from them. Maybe I’m in the wrong country.
Misplaced passion?
Don’t you wish our elected Republican leaders who are so passionate about stopping mask mandates in our schools could be as passionate about school shootings and gun control. Think about it.
Protests in the Park
1. On Saturday, I saw the noble protesters of the freedom rally in Howard Elmer Park. They carried signs like “my body, my choice.” and “hold the line for freedom.” Listen, why even wash your hands after using the restroom, especially if you’re in food preparation? Become the new Typhoid Mary. If you’re unclear at this point, google her. And who gives a damn about the welfare and health of others? Why do ANYTHING for the common good? Why, I just want to prove my point, by passing a school bus that’s discharging because I’m free to do it. And I’m going to be texting an not wearing my seatbelt and drinking a cold one as I pass those kids. And guess what co-workers? I ain’t gonna wear clothes on Monday because it’s my body, my choice and my derriere is my sign for freedom! Thank you patriots.
2. Regarding opposition to the medical freedom rally. Sorry, but our individual rights DO supercede the good of the community. It is sad that some don’t understand that. In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
A tribute to Eric Behets
He was the finest person I encountered during my employment at Martha Lloyd School in Troy, truly caring about each lady and doing his best to help them. For example, one lady improved from a small-step, shuffling gate to the leader in a musical performance. A good soul in God’s hands.
