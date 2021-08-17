Are you happy?
Voters, are you happy you voted for President Biden? He’s been a complete disaster. (Are you) happy with rising gasoline prices; happy with the mess on our southern border; happy with praising China which has infected the world with its Wuhan virus; happy with government handouts which encourage people not to work; happy with a bumbling, incoherent president who can’t put two sentences together? Sorry voters. It’s not Trump’s fault.
Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy
Senator Ted Cruz from Texas has just introduced a bill to ban mask and vaccine mandates. Interestingly, though, Sen. Cruz’s children each go to a private school at the cost of $30,000 per year per student. The school requires all students to wear a mask at all times during the school day except when they are eating. They also must be socially distant and the school does contact tracing. It makes me wonder. Will he pull his kids out of this oppressive establishment? If he doesn’t, dear readers of the Morning Times —how do you spell hypocrite?
Responding to last week’s Soundoff
A caller in (last week’s) column believes that people who smoke, drink or refuse to wear seat belts are only affecting themselves. I disagree. If a smoker burns down their house, my fire insurance goes up. A heavy drinker disrupts the lives of their family in several ways. A person who won’t buckle their seat belt risks catastrophic injuries. You and I, the taxpayers, would play for their years of rehabilitation. All of us make ripples in the pond of life. We need to make smart choices.
Nineteen Republicans
This is for the 19 Republicans who voted with the Democrats on this infrastructure bill. I guess you’ve gone over to the Democrats’ side because she just sold out Republicans and Americans. Good luck in your campaigns for reelection.
Parenting
What’s wrong with some of the parents? I see little girls and little boys riding their bicycles all alone. Why aren’t the parents watching them?
Junk cars
I was wondering if the mayor of Sayre can do anything about getting rid of junk vehicles in the borough. I know for a fact that there have been vehicles for about 10 or 15 years; complaints turned in on them — and never anything done.
Barking dogs
Between 5 and 7 o’clock in the morning in the 400 to 500 block of Desmond Street in Sayre somebody must be running a dog pound or something because the dogs start barking around 4-5 o’clock in the morning and they never stop until 7. Just thought everybody should know about that.
Tioga County Fairs
We love our subscription to the Morning times, but I have a suggestion. There are two Tioga County Fairs in this area and both started this week — one in New York State and one in Pennsylvania. For many of us, the two fairs are equidistant and of equal interest. Your article in the paper did mention Owego, New York but a quick scan of the article could have sent people to the wrong Tioga County Fair. It has happened before. I’m hoping all area organizations will learn to specify which Tioga County they are talking about.
Congrats
Congratulations to Mark Steed, the new club champion at The Club at Shepard Hills.
Recall?
With inflation, illegal immigration and the debacle in Afghanistan, is it possible to recall a president?
Wants Motorcycle accident news
Just wondering what ever happened to the motorcycle accident results in Chester County involving a candidate for governor. It has completely disappeared.
Editor’s Note: There was an update (published on July 31) on the family of the victim hiring a lawyer in the case. There has been no update in the case, which is still be investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Athens-Sayre
soccer merger
I think the Athens School Board made a very bad decision to allow Sayre kids into the soccer program. If they want to play for Athens they should either move into the district or pay tuition and attend full time. This has nothing to do with being a good neighbor. Someone with big influence must be pulling these strings.
A poem
Rudy, Donnie, and Mo
Tried to put on a show
Our government to overthrow
But they misread the political season
And proceeded without sound reason
And now may face prison for treason
