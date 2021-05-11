Editor,
New York state and California both hit the jackpot with the 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, that include the Blue state bailout. The new New York state state budget passed in April is 212 billion dollars. Last year it was 177 billion. With this huge federal government bailout and still the state is planning on increasing the taxes on the wealthy that are still left in the state.
Just for some comparison, New York’s state budget is higher than Florida and Texas combined. Even the separate New York City budget is nearly as much as Florida’s $93 billion budget. I know the governor is in a bit of hot water now, and I take it is trying to make everybody feel better towards him, and with complete Democrat control in the state, the legislature has given him most of what he wants. Unless the state gets another bailout, next year’s budget is going to be a lot lower you would think.
Over two billion is to be paid out to about 290,000 illegal immigrants. The maximum they could get is $15,600. Now employers are unable to get people to come back to work. The Federal government handouts and the increased money being paid to people that are on unemployment is causing a labor shortage, as we would all like to stay home and get paid for doing it.
New York is about to lose one congressional seat after the 2020 census. Pennsylvania is also losing a seat. In New York it is reported that if just 89 more people were in the state it would have maintained the seat. It looks like Governor Cuomo’s executive order sending thousand’s of COVID patients from the hospitals back into nursing homes, where they died, cost the state that congressional seat. Texas is gaining two seats and Florida and North Carolina are gaining one each.
As the governor worked on his latest book “Leadership From The COVID-19 Pandemic” published by (Crown Publishing Group), those people were dying in nursing homes as he was raking in his advances as well as collecting his state salary. His hand-picked team was fudging the numbers.
Now a number of women have come forward accusing Governor Cuomo of inappropriate behavior that wouldn’t be tolerated in any corporation. I know there are a number of investigations going on about that, but I believe all are by Democrats. I would guess nothing will be done about that. Also, he is being investigated over the coverup that has taken place over the number of people that died in nursing homes due to his executive order. I expect this will be gone by election day in 2022.
I still remember the Moreland Commission that the Governor appointed a few years back to look into state corruption. When they started to find problems he canceled the commission. The governor was elected in 2018 by winning 15 of the states 62 counties. He only wins in the big cities.
Of course New York state leads the country in abortions, especially the genocide of minority babies. Nearly 78,000 babies aborted in the state in 2017. With that number of babies born New York might have gained a congressional seat instead of losing one.
New York sits on one of the largest fields of natural gas in the country right here in the Southern Tier, with the Governor’s ban on fracking. The New York City area uses huge amounts of natural gas that has to be trucked or brought by rail, as Cuomo will not issue permits for pipelines to Pennsylvania. There would be less pollution with a pipeline than trucks and trains.
The governor has just signed a bill legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The country has just banned menthol cigarettes, but in New York you will be able to smoke a joint, or have some edible marijuana products any time. You can grow your own supply if you would like. Good luck to the police with that on our highways.
I’m not sure what will come next. We have casinos, lotteries, sports betting, cigarette tax, and now marijuana and higher taxes coming. I believe I have seen where at least one state is allowing other hard drugs to be legalized and prostitution.
You don’t have to wonder why thousands of people leave the state each year. We need term limits, not just on governors, but also Congress, but the politicians won’t let that happen.
Have a good day and keep your mask handy. God Bless you all. And pray for our country.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
