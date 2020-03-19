A most impressive memorial service in honor of the boys, George F. Ammerman, George Benjamin May, William A. Farr, Newton Horace Knickerbocker, Clyde Harry Santee, Floyd Elmer Arnold, Leon Edward Campbell, Frederick Bryan Hadlock, Howard A. Delaney, Alex L. Morley, Ralph M. Knapp, Daniel L. Pond all from the Athens vicinity who paid the supreme sacrifice in the World War in France and the presentation of the French war certificates to their next of kin was held on Sunday afternoon March 21, 1920 in the Morley theater, under the auspices of Fort Sullivan Post No. 246 American Legion.
The theater was packed with relatives of the dead heroes, members of the post and friends. Those next of kin to the boys who sacrificed their lives occupied the first three rows of seats in the building and directly behind them sat more than a hundred comrades, members of the local post in uniform. The remainder of the house was filled with friends.,
The program of the afternoon opened by an orchestral selection of the Star Spangled Banner, Rev. W. R. Sewell read the scripture and Rev. N. E. Koehler, who spent six months at the front in France in charge of a Y.M.C.A. hut, followed with the opening remarks. The speaker said he had not been asked to deliver an address but had been requested to make a few introductory remarks.
The next number on the program was a vocal solo by Robert A. Fish, followed by the eulogy for the occasion by Rev. C. L. Lewis of Sayre who said in part:
It is not an easy thing so soon after the close of the war to make a net return of the results. There are a few things that have pressed themselves on my mind of things that have grown out of the war. No greater eulogy can be pronounced for our dead than that every good thing that grew out of this war is passed on to our children. First among these things is the art of surgery has been advanced a great deal. Out of the suffering of the boys injured and those killed here has come a greater knowledge of the human body. Fostered by government funds the air service has been perfected and wonderful advances have been made in the manufacture of explosives which will have a tendency to keep peace in the future. Lewis went on to say that we had become great savers due to the bond program and that America has the ability to respond to a great call. America has been made better because of physical records taken of 4,000,000 men examined. Our government is better prepared for the future. And the World War has given us the American Legion. I wonder if you know what the American Legion stands for. What of these fellows? They are not old not middle aged; they are young fellows some 4,000,000 of them. They are going to be a stabilizing element, young in years, old in experience. Then Rev. Lewis read the preamble to the American Legion constitution. He continued after saying that he did not fear for our future with 4,000,000 of these red-blooded young Americans. Let our Athens boys remember that “these dead have not died in vain”.
Rev. Lewis was followed by Miss Dorothy Felt who rendered a vocal solo and then followed the presentation of the certificates by Hon. C. E. Mills. Mr. Mills addressed the audience for ten minutes and said in part:
It is with little misgiving that I appear before you to perform this most painful and still most unusual duty. In a way it is a pleasure. In another way it is painful. Anything is a pleasure which has to do with honoring our soldier dead. Anything is painful which has to do with sorrow and woe. The great war is over. Legion after legion of our brave boys who have borne their arms across the sea have returned. Legion after legion have not returned. They are asleep in sunny France.
Today we are in a visible manner to present to the dear ones of those who have not returned the testimonial of a grateful people. In making these presentations I feel in a way that I am speaking for those grateful people when I address you. Is not this recognition wonderful and beautiful? It is all they can do. It is their simple expression of their appreciation to those who have laid down their lives that France might live.
I have faith in our race and nation. I believe that with all the force and enthusiasm of which our democracy is alone capable we will maintain and complete that splendid edifice of our greatness which commenced under the mighty Washington. That at the present time it has received a new spirit of liberty, and that its new fixity of purpose, baptized in the blood of hundreds of thousands of our boys will be supplied by that national patriotism which makes possible the greatest deeds and sacrifices.
Following the passing out of the certificates Miss Beryl Bradshaw rendered a solo, “Still, Still with Thee.” One verse of the La Marseillaise and one verse of America were sung by the audience and the service came to a close by offering of the benediction by Rev. Father M. F. O’ Rourke pastor of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Athens.
This was the first memorial service and presentation of French war certificates to World War Soldiers held in Bradford County. Flags for decorating were loaned by friends and the large service flag came from the high school. The piano was loaned by Armstrong and Sons, local music dealers and Snow the florist furnished the potted plants. The chairs were loaned by Powers, Soper and Mosher.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
