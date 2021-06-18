The exploding of a five-gallon tank of gasoline on a vulcanizing apparatus at the Athens Motor Company’ garage on September 26, 1912, was the cause of one of the most expensive fires witnessed in the valley in some time. Five automobiles were ruined almost beyond repair, five hundred dollars worth of new auto tires just received were a shriveled-up mass of rubber and considerable damage was done to the interior and the roof of the building and all of the equipment used in the business of repairing all within twenty-three minutes time. The fire started at 11 o’clock. The new garage of the Athens Motor Company was ruined.
Three minutes after the tank exploded the interior of the building was a mass of flames. Lee Segar and his assistant, John Wilkinson, were working in the building at the time, and although they both made their escape safely, the latter received slight burns on the back of his neck and his hair was singed somewhat. It was but by mere chance that he escaped with his life as he was working the air pump on the vulcanizer when the top of the gasoline tank blew off and the fluid was scattered in all directions by the force of the air which found outlet through a large vent ripped in the iron top of the can, He was thrown off his feet and before he could make a move to stop the air the apparatus was in flames which spread rapidly over the floor which was covered with oil and grease.
When Mr. Segar saw that Wilkinson was safe, he made an effort to save the cars. A number of persons who heard the explosion hurried to the garage. A Buick runabout belonging to the company was pushed out of the building but before anyone could return for the other cars, their way was blocked by the flames. It seemed as if the whole interior had taken fire at once. Dense clouds of black smoke arose in the air and the tar roofing took fire and before the fireman could arrive, and they were on the scene within a few minutes, every car in the building was ruined.
Protection Hose company responded promptly to the alarm and soon had two streams on the building, and the flames were soon under control. The fire was an easy one to fight because the roof of the building and the automobiles were the only thing inflammable. The walls of the building were constructed of concrete.
A large 80-gallon tank of gasoline stood in the one corner of the building and although the fire was all around it and a number of auto tires were piled on top of it burned, it did not explode. This might have been accounted for because of the fact that the tank was filled to the top with the fluid leaving no room for gas to be formed. Had the tank exploded other buildings might have caught fire.
The cars in the garage destroyed were a 60 horsepower Thomas livery car belonging to the company, a Ford touring car belonging to the Macafee Concrete company, a Cadilac runabout owned by Rev. A. F. vonTobel, former pastor of the Presbyterian church of Athens, a 40 horsepower Mercedes owned by C. J. Bott of Sayre which was being rebuilt and an Overland runabout owned by Bert Chamberlain of Milan.
Mr. Segar believed that if the machinery of the cars was not ruined by the heat there would not be a total loss on them.
The Motor Company opened its garage to the public in 1912 and was in constant operation since it opened. The loss was somewhere between $10,000 and $12,000 ($340,035 in 2021) with no insurance.
The Athens Motor Company had been founded by Julius Tozer Corbin a lawyer from Athens. The building was rebuilt but it was not until 1917 when Arthur R. and Harry R. Brown of Athens became the owners that the Athens Motor Company was in business again. The Browns a father and son partnership ran the business until 1931. On April 24, 1931, Harry R. Brown was killed in a car accident in Canandaigua, NY and Arthur R. Brown died on September 8, 1931. Fred B. Sumner was appointed to run the business until Aline Northrup assumed the post of president in 1934.Mrs. Northrup managed the business until 1945 when it was sold to Arthur R. Kimmel and the enterprise became Kimmel Buick. Mr. Kimmel was killed in a car accident January 12, 1950.
The Athens Motor Company building is still standing on the corner of South and Elmira streets in Athens and today is the home of The Children’s Depot.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
