Editor,
Two items of interest caught my attention today. The first appeared in the Morning Times, “Group to Hold Bradford County Freedom Rally” on Saturday. It piqued my interest and as I read further it is a new group that believes their constitutional rights are being taken away
I wondered what rights were being taken away? Was it the CDC recommendation to wear a mask, or to practice social distancing or avoid large crowds.?
The announcement was made by Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko so I look forward to a future Times article citing which rights were being taken away.
The article stated that it will feature a number of speakers from the state and local level and will feature former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
Perhaps Bannon can elaborate on what strategies he advised the president or maybe he can explain the circumstances of his recent arrest where he was charged with fraud in the Build the Wall campaign. Is it true that federal postal inspectors were involved in the arrest? Was Louis DeJoy consulted?
I do have two suggestions for the event, first, distribute copies of the Constitution to illustrate which rights were being taken away and second, since the organization is looking for suggestions for an appropriate name, I suggest they look back in the country’s history. I think I found one, the “No Nothings.”
The second item of interest was that workers were disassembling the inaugural-parade reviewing stand in front of the White House. President-elect Biden opts for a mostly virtual day. According to the Biden organization they don’t want crowds because of COVID and will find other ways to include the American people.
Doesn’t appear that any rights are being taken away here. You be the judge.
David A. Fortune
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.