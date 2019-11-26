Question about Waverly parking proposal
There are good points, in varying degrees, to both sides of the recently “proposed” parking restrictions within the Village of Waverly. But is the way these restrictions have been presented or dictated, indicative that Village leadership have not placed the necessary value on the process of conducting matters that affect many, in a way that is supported by unbiased data, transparency and due process?
Keep an open mind
Drag queen story time, don’t be so close-minded. If this helps one child become a reader it has done its job. Be open-minded.
Problem with Waverly leaf pickup
I hope the Waverly street department does a better job shoveling snow this winter than they did picking up the leaves. That is very disgusting when the people have to leave them in the yard for two weeks before they are picked up.
Right to put safety first with parking issue
As a 32-plus year homeowner on Fulton Street in Waverly, I strongly agree with village officials on the new west side parking from Chemung Street to Moore Street. There are three fire hydrants on the east side which are often blocked by cars. I agree with the officials to put safety first.
