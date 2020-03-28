Hand washing tip
With all of the articles and videos being shown, I’ve yet to see or mentioned, what I think, is one important step. It should be common sense, but it doesn’t seem to be. After lathering your hands, rinse the soap itself off before placing it back in its place, otherwise, you may be leaving soil on it and the soap holder.
Responding to Soundoff caller
(To the) Soundoff (caller on) Trump and the stock market, can you blame Donald Trump for the coronavirus all over the world? Wake up Americans. It’s not Trump’s fault. He may not be great, but he’s the best you have and he is the President of the United States of America.
Practice what you preach — and stop ruining TV
Practice what you preach — “refrain from 10 or more in a room” — including yourself on a podium, eight people, plus 15 reporters in the audience. That’s 23 or more. Quit interrupting regularly scheduled programs with your nonsense. I guess you can’t count either.
Not happy with Times’ reduced printing
I would like to complain about the fact that the newspaper is only printing two days a week and the only way you can get the news every day is on the computer.
Editor’s Note: As much as we would love to be printing six days a week right now, we at the Morning Times have also had to adjust during the coronavirus pandemic. We have been serving the Valley area for 129 years — and in order for us to continue to serve our community for years to come, we have been forced to make some difficult decisions during this time. We look forward to being back to full force as soon as this crisis settles down. We thank all of our readers for sticking with us during this difficult time.
People who can should help out others
As many of us look forward to receiving a badly needed stimulus check, I’m hoping some of us may be able to share the blessing with some very deserving people who won’t get a check. I’m thinking of some medical personnel who are risking their lives for us, but their salary falls just over the income limit — like a highly experienced charge nurse who is nearing retirement or a young physician’s assistant just out of medical school. I’m fairly certain that an anonymous thank you note in the mail with a $20 bill enclosed would be much appreciated. Likewise, many charities are in desperate need right now. The Golden Rule has never been more golden.
