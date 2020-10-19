ROME — Athens’ Emma Bronson has been a standout from her first step as a cross country runner and on Saturday the Wildcats’ sophomore put down a time of 21:31.90 and ran away from the field to win the varsity girls title at the NTL Coaches’ Invite.
Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown was Bronson’s nearest challenger, finishing nearly 20 seconds in arears with a time of 21:51.60.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool ended the meet seventh in 22:34.30 with Athens’ Thea Bailey in eighth with a time of 22:41.60.
Also scoring for Athens were Cailyn Conklin, 26th in 25:26.70; Macaria Benjamin, 44th in 27:46.80; and Abby Prickett, 55th in 31:09.40.
Also running for Sayre were Corey Ault, who was 42nd with a time of 27:40.90 and Deborah Shikanga, 54th with a time of 31:08.40.
Wyalusing won the team race with 42 points, followed by Troy with 52, Wellsboro with 78; Athens with 121; Canton with 126; Towanda with 133; Cowanesque Valley with 144; and Northeast Bradford with 205 points.
Wyalusing also won the boys’ title. In a recent dual, Athens nipped Wyalusig by a point on the way to winning the NTL dual title. On Saturday, it was Wyalusing coming home with a one-point win, 46-47.
C.V. was third with 89 points, followed by Troy with 109; Towanda with 114; Canton with 160; NEB with 260; and Sullivan County with 190 points.
Leading the way for Athens was Connor Dahl, fourth with a time of 17:28.70. Matt Gorsline, sixth with a time of 18:05.20. Kyle Anthiony was right on Gorsline’s heels, placing seventh in 18:10.90.
Also scoring for Athens were Justin Lynch, 12th with a time of 18:43.40 and Nate Prickett, 18th in 19:28.70.
Sayre’s runners were Nate Romano, who was 36th with a time of 21:01.10 and Riley Parrish, 60th in 26:42.80.
Next up will be the District IV Championships on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Warrior Run High School. The first race will get the starter’s horn at 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Troy 2, Athens 1
ATHENS — Normally when one team gets off 19 and the other team touches off five shots, it’s the team that exerted the most pressure that comes away on top.
Such was not the case Saturday, though, as Troy scored once in each half to get the “W.”
The Trojans scored early in each half. In the first half, Makenna Matthews took advantage of an assist from Nicole McClellan with 32:16 left in the half.
At the 36:20 mark of the second half, Troy made it 2-0 when Matthews got an accurate pass to Addison Parker for the finish.
Athens had numerous close misses throughout the game but finally got one goal back with 3:21 to play when Ally Thoman connected off a feed from Emma Roe.
At that point, though, it was too little-too late for the Wildcats, who suffered their first home NTL loss since 2011.
The loss leaves Athens at 8-2-1, a half-game behind Wellsboro (8-1-1) The Lady Wildcats will get another crack at Troy (5-1) on the road on Tuesday in a 4 p.m. start.
Volleyball
NEB 3, Sayre 0
ROME — The host Panthers rolled to set wins of 25-8, 25-8 and 25-12.
Elizabeth Boyle sent up seven assists and had two digs for Sayre with Allyah Rawling adding five digs; Gianna Quattrini hammering home five kills and Rachel Vandermark contributing four digs.
Also for Sayre, Gabrielle Randall had two kills with a block and an assist; Makenna Garrison added two kills and a dig; Emma Smith chipped in with two digs and an assist; and Gabrielle Shaw matched Brelin VanDuzer with a kill each.
