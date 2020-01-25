TIOGA CENTER — A rough opening period left Tioga in a 21-14 hole, but the Lady Tigers rallied for a 60-52 home win over the Indians in Interscholastic Athletic Conference play.
Tioga only closed the gap by two points by halftime and still trailed 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tioga’s defense stiffened and the Lady Tigers got in gear at just the right time.
Liv Ayres, who also had three steals and two blocks, popped for 13 of her game-high 21 points — she was 5-of-8 from three-point range in the game — in the second half, and Giovanna Rossi, who ripped down 22 rebounds, scored eight of her 11 points in the second half.
Eve Wood used some of her three steals to keep the Tigers in it in the first quarter with nine of her 13 points, and Chloe Bellis packaged 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for Tioga.
Elissa Allen had 14 points to lead Groton. Emma DeMateo added 13 points, and Abbie Dykeman had 12 points for the Indians. Allen and DeMateo had 12 points each in the first half and very little after that.
Tioga will visit Candor on Tuesday.
Waverly 79, Whitney Point 32
WHITNEY POINT — Waverly jumped on Whitney Point right out of the gate and had an explosive second half to dump the Eagles.
Waverly led 20-6 after the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime.
Then a 43-point second-half burst by the Lady Wolverines put the game away.
Sidney Tomasso paced Waverly’s outburst with 19 points but she had plenty of help. Olivia Nittinger had 18 points and Kennedy Wheeler connected for 14 points for Waverly.
In addition, Alyssa Sindoni had seven points and Lourden Benjamin matched Gianna Picco with six points on a night when every player on the roster put points on the board.
Emma Morgan led Whitney Point with 10 points and Lindsay Glezen had seven points.
Waverly will travel to IAC Large School South leader Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Athens 49, Wellsboro 38
WELLSBORO — The Athens high school girls basketball improved to 13-2 on the season after a 49-38 victory over the Wellsboro Hornets.
With the loss, the Hornets fell to 5-8 for the year.
Athens came out of the gates swinging scoring the first five points, but the Hornets answered right back with a 10-0 run.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Caydence Macik. Macik was held to two points in the first half, but came alive in the third quarter scoring 11 of her 17 total points.
On the back of Macik’s efforts, Athens cut the deficit to one point in the third quarter. Kayleigh Miller was red hot from beyond the arc for Wildcats the finishing the game 5-6 from three-point range for 15 points.
Athens took full control of the game in the fourth quarter holding the ball for the last four minutes of action.
Cathryn Brought did her best trying to get the Hornets back into the game finishing with 20 points.
The Wildcats are back in action Tuesday January 28th hosting Wellsboro for a rematch.
North Penn/Mansfield 62, Sayre 24
MANSFIELD — The host Tigers ripped off a 37-11 first half and never looked back.
Joanne McNamara led the Tigers’ charge in the second quarter with nine of her 15 points, and Emma Parker popped for eight of her 13 points as Mansfield out 21 points on the board and took command of the game.
Emily Sutryk led Sayre with 11 points and had two steals, and Madi LaManna netted eight points and five rebounds. Gabbi Randall packaged three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Hayli VanDyke added four rebounds.
Elizabeth Welch added 12 points to the Tigers’ coffers and Jamie Palmer scored 10 points.
Sayre will visit Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday.
